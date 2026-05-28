Kirsty Gallacher Returns to Driving After Six-Month Ban for Speeding

Kirsty Gallacher resumed driving after a six-month ban for speeding, her fifth motoring offense in eight years. The presenter faced a court-ordered ban despite appealing due to her role as sole carer for her sons and her health issues, including a benign brain tumor.

Kirsty Gallacher returned to the road on Thursday morning after completing a six-month driving ban for speeding, marking her fifth motoring offense in eight years.

The 50-year-old television and radio presenter was caught by a speed camera driving at 35 mph in a 30 mph zone near her home in Maidens Green, Berkshire, on April 1, 2025. She pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court in October to a single speeding charge but appealed the ban, arguing that she depends on driving to care for her two teenage sons, access medical treatment for a benign brain tumor, and fulfill her work obligations.

After the ban expired, she was seen driving her environmentally friendly £55,000 Tesla at a noticeably slower speed through the Berkshire countryside. Gallacher has a history of traffic violations.

In addition to the latest speeding offense, she accumulated nine points on her license for three prior speeding infractions on September 9, 2023, August 3, 2024, and August 9, 2024. A separate incident in 2017 involved erratic driving, which led to a breath test showing she had 106 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milliliters of breath, nearly three times the legal limit of 35.

She pleaded guilty at Slough Magistrates Court and received a two-year driving ban, 100 hours of unpaid community work, and a requirement to pay court costs and a victim surcharge. At the time, she claimed she had driven the morning after drinking the previous night. During the October court hearing for the latest speeding charge, Gallacher told the court that she is the sole financial provider for her children and cannot afford taxis or a private driver.

She earns £150,000 annually presenting Gold Radio and reported having around £80,000 in savings. District Judge Arvind Sharma acknowledged her difficulties but stated, I accept that things will be harder for you, but those are all manageable. I don't accept that your son needs a lift every morning, and you have adequate money saved up that you can use taxis for your children and yourself. She was fined a total of £1,044 for the offense.

Gallacher expressed shock at the decision, telling the Daily Mail, There's no empathy. I'm just an ordinary mum with plates spinning, I do everything. With my health as well, it's going to be very difficult. Her health issues further complicate her situation.

Gallacher has a benign brain tumor, an acoustic neuroma, which has caused deafness in one ear and tinnitus. She undergoes radiotherapy and attends appointments in Oxford. In court, she described the uncertainty: It's growing very fast. They have monitored it for the last three years.

I am now doing radiotherapy. We don't know if the radiotherapy is going to work, if it will shrink or not. It's a bit of a suck it and see situation. She argued that public transport near her rural home is unreliable for her youngest son's school commute and extracurricular activities, such as golf, a sport his grandfather, a professional golfer and Ryder Cup captain, introduced him to.

Her lawyer, Sophia Dower, described Gallacher as the epitome of a one-woman-band. Despite her appeals, the court imposed the driving ban, which she has now served





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Kirsty Gallacher's fifth motoring offence in eight yearsKirsty Gallacher, a presenter on Gold Radio, was caught by a speed camera going 35mph in a 30mph zone near her home in Maidens Green, Berkshire, on 1 April 2025. She has been banned from driving for six months and has five previous speeding offences in eight years.

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