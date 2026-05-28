Kirsty Gallacher Regains Licence After Six‑Month Ban Amid Health and Family Pressures

Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher returns to driving after a six‑month suspension linked to a recent speeding offence. The case highlights her series of motoring violations, a 2017 drink‑driving conviction, and the impact of a benign brain tumour on her daily life and transport needs.

Kirsty Gallacher returned to the road on Thursday after serving a six‑month driving suspension that followed a recent speed‑camera offence near her Berkshire home. The television presenter, 50, was caught traveling at 35 miles per hour in a 30‑mph zone on 1 April 2025, marking her fifth motoring violation in eight years.

After pleading guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court, Gallacher appealed the ban, arguing that she depends on a car to look after her two teenage sons, attend regular medical appointments for a benign brain tumour, and fulfil her work commitments. The appeal was successful, allowing her to resume driving, this time piloting a £55,000 electric Tesla at a much more cautious pace through the countryside.

The latest incident adds to a record that already includes three prior speeding convictions - recorded in September 2023, August 2024 and another in August 2024 - and a 2017 case where she was found almost three times over the legal alcohol limit after being stopped for erratic driving. In that earlier matter, a breath test showed 106 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, well above the 35‑microgram threshold, leading to a two‑year driving ban, 100 hours of unpaid community work, court costs and a £1,044 fine.

At the time Gallacher told the court she could not afford a taxi or private driver, despite earning £150,000 a year from her role on Gold Radio and having roughly £80,000 in savings. The presiding judge acknowledged her financial position but emphasized that alternative transport options were available.

During the recent hearing Gallacher highlighted the practical challenges she faces living in a rural area where public transport is unreliable, especially for getting her youngest son to school and to extracurricular activities such as golf - a sport his grandfather, former professional golfer and Ryder Cup captain, also pursued. She also disclosed that her health condition has left her deaf in one ear and suffering from tinnitus, and that she is currently undergoing radiotherapy for an acoustic neuroma that has been monitored for three years.

Gallacher described the situation as a "suck it and see" scenario, expressing frustration at what she perceives as a lack of empathy from the courts. Her legal representative, Sophia Dower, described Gallacher as "the epitome of a one‑woman band," juggling motherhood, career, and serious health concerns while navigating the consequences of repeated traffic offences





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