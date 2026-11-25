Kirsty Gallacher breaks silence after brother-in-law Russell Brand receives 10.5 year sentence. Family tensions rise over Laura Brand's support of incarcerated husband.

Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher has made her first public appearance since her brother-in-law, Russell Brand, was sentenced to prison. The 50-year-old was spotted looking sombre while shopping at a supermarket in Berkshire on Tuesday. This sighting marks the first time Gallacher has been visible since the high-profile legal conclusion involving her sister's husband.

Family Dynamics Amidst Legal Conviction

Kirsty Gallacher was not present at Southwark Crown Court to support her sister, Laura Brand, during the recent trial. Laura Brand, 39, has been married to the comedian for nine years. Instead of Kirsty attending the hearings, the couple's father, legendary golfer Bernard Gallacher, stood by his youngest daughter throughout the proceedings. The absence of Kirsty Gallacher highlights the strained atmosphere within the Gallacher family regarding the case.

Also read Russell Brand Generates £2m Annually in Prison via Rumble and 'Free Russell' Merch Sales

Brand Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison

Russell Brand, 51, was handed a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Following his initial incarceration at HMP Wandsworth, Brand was transferred to Category C facility HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on November 15. Laura Brand has been seen visiting her husband at the rural prison location since the transfer occurred.

Family Fury Over Sunday Service Statement

Internal family conflicts have emerged following Laura Brand's controversial decision to read a statement on behalf of her incarcerated husband. The statement was delivered during their online Sunday Service show, in which Brand declared his innocence. Kirsty Gallacher and the rest of the family are reportedly furious with this move. Sources indicate that Bernard Gallacher issued a stern warning to Laura, instructing her never to repeat such actions.

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Background of Laura and Russell Relationship

Laura Brand, 39, was 19 years old when she first met Russell Brand at one of his comedy gigs. The meeting was initiated by Kirsty Gallacher, who shared an agent with the comedian and provided her sister with tickets. After the show in August 2006, Laura approached Brand to thank him for the free entry. The couple began a relationship that lasted 15 months before ending in 2007 due to Brand's infidelity.

Reunion and Subsequent Marriage Details

The couple reconnected in 2015 on the Grand Union Canal towpath in east London. They married in 2017 at Remenham Church near their Henley home. The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Jonathan Ross, Noel Gallagher, and David Baddiel. The couple has since welcomed three children together, with their youngest born in 2023. Laura Brand has maintained her support for Brand despite the criminal conviction and subsequent jail term.