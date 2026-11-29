Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher faces public backlash and family tension as sister Laura defends convicted rapist Russell Brand, sparking official scrutiny.

Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher appears visibly exhausted following the conviction of her brother-in-law, Russell Brand. The former Sky Sports host was photographed shopping near her Berkshire home, wearing an ankle-length Holland Cooper puffer jacket and appearing without makeup. The image reflects the immense pressure she has endured since Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault earlier this month.

Gallacher Family Condemns Russell Brand Letter

Laura Gallacher, the younger sister of Kirsty and wife of Russell Brand, sparked outrage by reading a letter from prison on their YouTube show. The disgraced comedian drafted the missive from behind bars to protest his innocence, leading to an official investigation into the content. Kirsty, 50, and their father, Bernard Gallacher, are reported to be furious about this public defense. Bernard, a former Ryder Cup champion, allegedly warned Laura not to repeat the action, while Kirsty has become increasingly vexed by her sister's continued support.

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Laura Gallacher Publicly Defends Husband

A friend of the television presenter explained that Kirsty is frustrated because Laura is 39, a married mother of three, and should understand the gravity of the situation. Laura provided glowing character testimony for her husband during the trial, despite the serious nature of the charges leveled against him. This public stance is viewed as damaging to the family's reputation, particularly given the professional careers of both Kirsty and Bernard. The decision to appear in a jail full of sex abusers is seen as highly problematic by those close to the family.

Kirsty Gallacher Faces Online Abuse

The scandal has directly impacted Kirsty Gallacher's personal and professional life, leading to severe online harassment. The mother-of-two, who divorced former England rugby player Paul Sampson in 2015, has been targeted on Instagram. She was forced to turn off comments on her posts due to the intensity of the backlash. Insiders describe the experience as heartbreaking for Kirsty, noting that she has been lambasted for having a sister married to a convicted rapist. The harassment is considered unfair by her associates, who emphasize her supportive relationship with her sister.

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Complex History of Gallacher and Brand Relationships

Kirsty Gallacher originally introduced Laura to Russell Brand in 2006 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. At the time, Kirsty and Brand shared the same agent, John Noel, and Laura was just 19 years old. The couple briefly dated before separating after it was revealed that Brand had cheated on her during their relationship. They reunited in 2015 after a chance encounter on the Grand Union Canal near Laura's London home, eventually marrying two years later. This history adds a layer of complexity to Kirsty's current frustrations.

Future Implications for the Gallacher Family

Laura Gallacher currently lives at her countryside property outside Henley-on-Thames with their three children: Mabel, aged nine, Peggy, aged eight, and a three-year-old son. The rest of the family, including mother Lesley, has rallied to support her as she adapts to life without Brand. Last Thursday, Laura was seen visiting Brand at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire with the children. Friends and family fear she has been influenced by his continued control, causing Kirsty significant worry about the ongoing impact on her sister and the broader family unit.