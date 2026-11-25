Seattle radio hosts criticize the $453 million federal acquisition of the Northwest ICE Processing Center, citing unexplained costs and concerns over federal overreach in Tacoma.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray has ordered an immediate investigation into the federal government's purchase of the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, which was acquired for $453 million. The Democratic senator from Washington asked the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general to review the deal for compliance with federal property acquisition rules. She specifically requested a probe into potential conflicts of interest, noting that the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement previously served as an executive at GEO Group for twelve years.

The purchase price has drawn intense scrutiny after new financial documents revealed the facility was valued significantly lower by local and corporate assessors. Pierce County had assessed the twenty-two-year-old detention center at just $72.6 million. Additionally, GEO Group's own internal financial records valued the property even lower, with the land adding only $5.6 million to the total assessment. The final sale price is more than six times the county's assessed value and nearly seven times the private prison company's internal book value.

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KIRO Newsradio hosts Ursula Reutin and fill-in host Mike Lewis publicly condemned the transaction as an appalling overreach and a misuse of taxpayer funds. They argued that the financial logic behind the deal is indefensible given the available data on comparable property values. The hosts emphasized that the steep price tag lacks any transparent justification, leading to accusations that the transaction was negotiated without proper oversight or market realism. They stated that taxpayers have every reason to be furious about the discrepancy.

The financial impact extends far beyond the initial purchase price. The federal government also awarded GEO Group a ten-year contract to operate the facility, valued at $1.5 billion. This operating contract represents a massive increase from the previous $700 million agreement but adds only about sixty new beds. Consequently, nearly two billion dollars in public funds will flow to the private prison company, highlighting the scale of the potential overpayment and long-term financial burden.

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Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat reported that GEO Group stands to make ten times more from this single sale than it earned from all of its operations combined in 2024. This profit margin underscores the financial incentives driving the privatization of immigration detention infrastructure. The hosts noted that any reasonable buyer would compare these numbers to recent sales, making the silence from other political figures on the matter even more surprising.

Mike Lewis suggested that eliminating future government contracts could be used as leverage to recover the overpaid funds. He questioned why there is not bipartisan outrage over such an obvious overpayment, contrasting the current silence with usual calls for low-cost government. Lewis implied that the financial impact on the public wallet should trigger immediate corrective action from Congress and local representatives. He warned that the current model of spending is unsustainable and requires urgent accountability.

Documents at the Pierce County auditor's office indicate the sale is already finalized, with parties having paid $15.7 million in excise taxes. Despite the completed nature of the transaction, Lewis expressed doubt that the money could be returned directly. Instead, he proposed using leverage over other federal contracts to force a refund. He predicted that GEO Group would quickly refund the value if faced with the loss of future business relationships.

The controversy has reignited broader discussions about the relationship between local governments and federal agencies in Washington State. While the KIRO hosts focused on the immediate financial absurdity, the underlying issue reflects ongoing tensions regarding ICE operations in the region. The lack of a coherent explanation for the price has fueled distrust in institutional processes and public trust in government spending.

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Residents and advocates continue to demand greater oversight of federal facilities operating within Seattle and Tacoma. The situation has become a focal point for those advocating for transparency in how immigration detention infrastructure is financed. As the inspector general's review progresses, further legislative reviews may be necessary to address public concerns and prevent similar overpayments in the future. The outcome of this investigation could set a significant precedent for federal property acquisitions.