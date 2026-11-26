KIRO Radio hosts Ursula Reutin and Gee Scott discuss guest contributions to holiday meals, cleaning duties, and shifting Thanksgiving traditions in Seattle.

KIRO Newsradio hosts Ursula Reutin and Gee Scott ignited a spirited debate on Thursday regarding whether holiday hosts should ask guests to contribute financially to Thanksgiving dinners. The discussion emerged as rising grocery prices place mounting pressure on hosts, with LendingTree estimating that Americans will spend an average of nearly $427 on food, drinks, and housewares this year.

Ursula Reutin firmly rejected the notion of asking guests to pay for the meal, arguing that such a request violates traditional hospitality norms. She cited the significant financial burden on hosts to emphasize why charging attendees is inappropriate. This stance resonated strongly with the station's audience during the broadcast.

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In a humorous counterpoint, Gee Scott suggested unconventional methods for collecting contributions without direct confrontation. He proposed placing a QR code for Venmo or Zelle among the holiday decorations, accompanied by a sign indicating that donations are accepted. Scott advised hosts to remain silent about the request initially and observe who contributes.

Listeners texting the show overwhelmingly sided with Ursula Reutin, labeling the idea of monetizing hospitality as tacky. One audience member from Mount Vernon stated they would neither pay nor attend a gathering under such conditions. Scott joked that if hosts were to charge, they should also charge $25 for driveway parking to highlight the absurdity of the situation.

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Several listeners proposed alternative hosting strategies to share costs without awkwardness. A creative suggestion from a Tacoma resident involved a Thanksgiving registry similar to a wedding registry. In this model, guests purchase items from a host's online grocery list, and the host pays the remaining balance, allowing for shared expenses without forcing guests to bring specific items like rolls or ice.

The conversation also shifted to post-meal etiquette, specifically regarding cleanup duties. Southern Living recently asked etiquette expert Nina Bronson whether it is rude for guests not to help clean up. Bronson emphasized that guests should always offer assistance, even if the host politely declines, to show appreciation for the host's labor.

Gee Scott admitted his own cleanup offers are often performative, comparing them to reaching for a restaurant check only after someone else grabs it. He noted that he typically asks once and accepts refusal immediately. Ursula Reutin, who hosts frequently, prefers proactive help from guests who start clearing dishes without needing step-by-step directions.

Cleanup efforts do not always go smoothly, as one listener in West Seattle recounted a disastrous experience where a guest accidentally threw away silver forks and knives while scraping plates. This incident highlighted the potential chaos when uncoordinated assistance is offered during high-stress holiday preparations.

Gee Scott also pointed out a persistent double standard in how cleanup duties are perceived based on gender and relationship dynamics. He observed that when a man brings a girlfriend home for the holiday, family members are more likely to judge the woman for not helping than the man. Women continue to perform the majority of cleanup tasks at many American holiday gatherings.

Ursula Reutin insisted that she maintains equal opportunity regarding assistance in her own home, welcoming help from anyone willing to contribute regardless of gender or relationship. She believes that the spirit of cooperation is more important than rigid adherence to traditional roles during holiday celebrations.

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The hosts also touched on evolving holiday traditions, with Gee Scott predicting that Friendsgiving will eventually overtake traditional family Thanksgiving gatherings. Ursula Reutin expressed skepticism about this prediction, acknowledging that while traditions are changing, family ties remain strong for many.

Mike Lewis highlighted a long-standing local tradition where his business serves Thanksgiving meals for individuals who do not have another place to celebrate. This effort has continued for more than 20 years, providing a vital community resource for those isolated during the holidays.

KIRO host Jake Skorheim shared a personal family crisis involving his youngest brother, who wanted to swap the traditional turkey for prime rib. This unexpected request has sparked a family debate about holiday menu flexibility, highlighting the varied challenges families face this season.

The broadcast underscored the tension between financial practicality and social etiquette in modern hosting. As grocery costs continue to rise, the question of how to manage holiday expenses without straining relationships remains a contentious issue for many Americans.

Ursula Reutin concluded that hosts should focus on gratitude and shared experience rather than financial transactions. She believes that the true spirit of Thanksgiving lies in coming together, regardless of who pays for the meal or who cleans up afterward.