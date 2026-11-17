Enter the KIRO Newsradio sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets to Seahawks NFL games and top concert performances at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort.

KIRO Newsradio is currently hosting an active sweepstakes series that offers fans the opportunity to attend major sporting events and live concerts in the Seattle area. Participants can enter the draw through the KIRO Newsradio mobile application during the designated promotional window. The primary incentive includes entry to win four admission tickets to a high-profile National Football League matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys. This specific contest targets sports enthusiasts looking to experience the electric atmosphere of an NFC West division game at Lumen Field. The event is scheduled for Monday, December 7th at 5:15 PM, offering a primetime viewing experience under the stadium lights. Previous iterations of this promotional campaign have also included giveaways for home games against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 2nd at 5:15 PM. Another past sweepstakes opportunity involved tickets for the Seattle Seahawks facing the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 8th. These previous draws established a pattern of providing premium access to local sporting events for the community.

Live Music Event Promotions and Venues

In addition to sports tickets, the promotional campaign extends to the entertainment sector with giveaways for live music performances at popular local venues. The KIRO Newsradio sweepstakes includes a pair of tickets for comedian and impressionist Terry Fator. This specific event is set to take place at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort Event Center on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The show is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM, offering attendees an evening of comedy and musical talent. The Muckleshoot Casino Resort serves as a central hub for these entertainment giveaways, hosting high-profile acts throughout the year. The inclusion of Terry Fator, known for his viral performances, highlights the variety of entertainment options available to winners. These music and comedy tickets complement the sports promotions by targeting a broader audience of leisure seekers in the Pacific Northwest. The combination of NFL games and concert tickets provides multiple avenues for community members to participate in the sweepstakes.

Also read Everett City Limits Expansion Proposal Adds 48000 Residents

Hip-Hop Superstar Performance Giveaways

The sweepstakes also features a significant giveaway for a performance by Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Nelly. The event is scheduled for Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort Event Center. Doors and the main performance are set to begin at 8:00 PM. Nelly is widely recognized for his chart-topping hits and high-energy stage presence that attracts large crowds. This particular promotion aims to draw fans who follow his career since his early DSP Connections era. The timing of this event in late October aligns with other fall entertainment promotions in the region. The venue again serves as a key location for these ticket giveaways, establishing a reliable pattern for the broadcaster. Fans of hip-hop and pop culture are the primary target for this specific segment of the sweepstakes. The inclusion of such a prominent artist adds significant value to the overall promotional package offered by the news radio station.

Advertisement

Community Partnership and Pet Supply Drives

Alongside the ticket giveaways, local businesses are engaging in community-focused initiatives that complement the entertainment promotions. Carter Subaru has teamed up with the animal welfare organization Saving Great Animals to launch a pet supplies drive. This initiative is part of the annual Subaru Loves Pets Month, which took place in October. The campaign ran through October 31, encouraging community members to donate essential items for local rescue dogs. Donations were accepted at both the Carter Subaru Ballard and Shoreline locations. This partnership highlights a broader trend of local sponsors supporting charitable causes during promotional periods. While the ticket sweepstakes focus on entertainment, these drives address immediate community needs. The collaboration demonstrates how local entities integrate social responsibility with consumer engagement. Participants in the broader local ecosystem benefit from these combined efforts. The pet supply drive serves as a non-monetary way for residents to contribute to animal welfare. This aspect of the local news cycle runs parallel to the entertainment news coverage.

Consumer Advice on Home Maintenance and Safety

As the weather conditions in the Seattle area shift, homeowners are facing specific challenges related to property maintenance and security. The Home Comfort Alliance has released its 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide to assist residents with heating expenses during the cold snap. This resource provides data-driven insights into furnace costs over a ten-year period, based on outcomes from over 300 patients treated with CyberKnife across 21 centers. Additionally, residents are advised to monitor their air conditioning systems, as rising temperatures can lead to ineffective cooling despite the unit running. Consumer protection agencies are also issuing warnings regarding uninvited contractors who claim to see damage before homeowners have time to think. These seven steps are designed to protect Puget Sound area residents from common scams. The guide emphasizes the importance of verifying credentials and avoiding pressure tactics. Meanwhile, the USDA Organic designation continues to offer a trusted guarantee for grocery shoppers navigating crowded aisles. These practical resources complement the entertainment news by addressing essential daily concerns. The juxtaposition of high-profile giveaways with practical consumer advice provides a comprehensive service to the local audience. Residents can enjoy entertainment while also staying informed about home safety and maintenance costs.