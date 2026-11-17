KIRO Newsradio dedicates its December 9 day of giving to Treehouse's Holiday Magic program, aiming to provide gifts for over 6,500 children in foster care across Washington.

KIRO Newsradio is launching a significant charitable initiative to support the Holiday Magic program run by Treehouse. This specific drive aims to provide holiday gifts to more than 6,500 children currently residing in foster care across the state. The campaign leverages the station's platform to spread joy and create meaningful moments for youth who might otherwise face the season without their families.

The December 9th Day of Giving Schedule

On Wednesday, December 9, KIRO Newsradio will host a comprehensive 13-hour day of giving. This extended broadcast window is dedicated exclusively to raising awareness and funds for Treehouse. Listeners can expect a continuous stream of stories, interviews with guests, and specific opportunities to donate during this special broadcast period.

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The station has designed this day of giving to maximize community engagement. By filling 13 hours of airtime with charitable content, KIRO Newsradio ensures that listeners have multiple opportunities to participate. This format allows for in-depth conversations about the needs of foster youth and the impact of holiday support.

Supporting Treehouse Holiday Magic Program Goals

The core objective of the Treehouse Holiday Magic program is to make the holidays brighter for children and youth in foster care. This initiative directly provides holiday gifts to ensure these children feel included and valued during the festive season. The program operates as a vital channel for kindness, reminding young people that their broader community cares about their well-being.

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While the primary focus is on immediate holiday relief, the support extends beyond just gift-giving. Donations and bids contribute to the broader operational needs of Treehouse. This includes support for additional programs and services that Treehouse provides throughout the entire year, not just during the winter months.

Ways the Public Can Participate in the Drive

KIRO Newsradio is encouraging the public to engage through multiple avenues of generosity. Individuals can make direct financial donations to the Treehouse Holiday Magic program. These contributions are essential for purchasing the gifts that will be distributed to the thousands of children in the state.

Additionally, listeners are invited to participate in an exciting auction. Bidding on auction items offers another method to support the cause while potentially acquiring unique goods. The station also facilitates direct engagement by allowing listeners to call in during the broadcast day.

Impact on Children in Foster Care in Washington

The need for this program is highlighted by the fact that many children in foster care are facing the holidays without their parents, brothers, and sisters. The separation from biological family can make the holiday season particularly challenging for these youth. Treehouse steps in to fill this emotional and material gap.

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By providing tangible gifts and demonstrating community care, the Holiday Magic program helps mitigate the loneliness often associated with foster care. The initiative serves as a reminder that these children are an integral part of the community fabric. This psychological support is just as important as the material gifts provided.

Treehouse continues to rely on such community-driven efforts to sustain its operations. The collaboration between KIRO Newsradio and Treehouse demonstrates how media platforms can effectively amplify charitable causes. This partnership ensures that the magic of the holidays reaches the most vulnerable populations in Washington state.

The success of the December 9 broadcast depends on public participation. Every act of generosity, whether through a donation, an auction bid, or a phone call, helps bring more magic to the season. This collective effort aims to create a brighter, more supportive environment for over 6,500 foster children during the winter holidays.