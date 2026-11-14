KIRO Newsradio Host Angela Poe Russell Stranded in Cabo San Lucas Until Tuesday Following Ground Stop

KIRO Newsradio host Angela Poe Russell and her family remain stranded in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, due to an unexpected ground stop that grounded flights and caused a lengthy delay.

KIRO Newsradio host Angela Poe Russell and her family are confirmed stranded in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a departure date set for next Tuesday. The delay stems from a nationwide aviation ground stop that grounded all departures, leaving the journalist and her relatives stuck in the Mexican resort destination for several extra days. The operational halt was triggered by a communications issue, according to reports from the flight crew.

The disruption began when Russell's plane was next in line for departure from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. The pilot announced the stoppage while passengers were preparing to take off, preventing the aircraft from leaving the tarmac. Russell later described the situation as chaotic but emphasized that her family was safe after the ordeal.

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Passengers endured a grueling six-and-a-half-hour wait aboard the aircraft before finally being allowed to disembark. Russell shared a voice memo on Friday night confirming that travelers were collecting their luggage while facing significant uncertainty about their next steps. She explicitly told listeners, "We have no idea what we're gonna do tonight," as she watched other passengers gather their bags in the terminal.

By Friday evening, Russell clarified that the entire group would not be able to fly out until next week. She sent a text message stating, "No flights for us til Tuesday!!" She also noted that other travelers from her flight faced even longer delays, with some not seeing departure options until the 20th. This timeline effectively removes Russell from her professional duties in Seattle for the remainder of the week.

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The incident highlights the vulnerability of frequent travelers to sudden infrastructure failures. Russell called into KIRO Newsradio earlier on Friday to speak with hosts Spike O'Neill and Jim Dever. She told the studio audience she was personally grateful the plane never left the ground, calling the ground stop a necessary safety measure despite the inconvenience.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport also experienced severe impacts from the same communications issue. Another KIRO reporter, Luke Duecy, described waiting on the tarmac for an hour after landing due to a gate backlog. His flight was among several Delta planes held in a holding area while the airport managed the influx of arriving aircraft.

Russell acknowledged the frustration of modern air travel but urged resilience among stranded passengers. "When you're traveling, you just have to roll with it, right?" she said during her broadcast appearance. She maintained that the priority was ensuring everyone's safety despite the logistical nightmare.

Listeners of KIRO Newsradio will now miss Russell's regular segments as she navigates this unexpected extension of her trip. The delay serves as a stark reminder of how external technical failures can disrupt even the most experienced media professionals. Her return to Seattle is now scheduled for Tuesday, ending a week of uncertainty for her family.

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Aviation experts note that ground stops are rarely announced in advance, leaving passengers with little recourse. Russell's experience in Cabo San Lucas mirrors broader issues facing the aviation industry during periods of technical stress. Her team at KIRO Newsradio is likely adjusting programming to accommodate her absence until her Tuesday arrival.