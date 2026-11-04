KIRO Hosts Debate Washington Electoral College Compact

KIRO Radio hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill clash over Washington's entry into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, debating constitutional integrity versus democratic representation.

KIRO Radio personalities Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill engaged in a heated debate regarding Washington's decision to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The agreement aims to award the state's electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote rather than the local winner. This move has sparked significant controversy among listeners and commentators alike.

Compact Mechanics and Constitutional Debate

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact currently includes 18 states and Washington, D.C., holding a combined total of 222 electoral votes. The compact is designed to take effect only when member states collectively reach 270 electoral votes, the threshold required to win the presidency. The agreement does not abolish the Electoral College but redirects how member states allocate their votes.

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Jake Skorheim criticized the initiative as an attempt to bypass the Constitution without formally amending it. He argued that Democrats in Washington have previously used similar tactics regarding income tax laws. Skorheim emphasized that the founders intended the system to protect against majority tyranny, citing the Federalist Papers to support his stance on guarding society against oppression from rulers or other parts of society.

Spike O'Neill countered by noting that a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress and approval from 38 states. He suggested that the current path is more practical given these high barriers. O'Neill argued that voters are now well-informed due to mass communication, making the original role of electors as learned individuals unnecessary.

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Arguments for Minority Protection Versus Majority Rule

Skorheim explained that each state receives electoral votes based on congressional districts plus two for senators. This structure gives Washington 12 votes, Wyoming three, and California 54. He believes this system protects smaller states from being dominated by larger population centers. Skorheim compared Seattle and Bellevue to illustrate how a larger city could impose its will on a smaller neighbor if majority rule applied locally.

O'Neill disagreed with the notion that the current system effectively helps small states. He pointed out that campaigns focus heavily on battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Florida. He argued that candidates rarely visit smaller states like Wyoming unless they are swing states. O'Neill maintained that the majority of Americans should decide presidential elections through the popular vote.

Skorheim challenged this view by questioning whether citizens believe the majority should pick the country's leader. He reiterated that the founders studied earlier nations that fell to majority rule and wanted to avoid similar fates. The KIRO host stressed that the Electoral College ensures diverse regional interests are considered beyond just coastal giant cities.

Implications for Washington Voters and Future Steps

The debate highlights ongoing tensions between traditional electoral structures and modern democratic ideals. Washington's participation in the compact reflects a growing movement among states to align electoral outcomes with the national popular vote. Critics argue this undermines state sovereignty and constitutional processes.

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Proponents claim the change would ensure every vote counts equally regardless of location. They argue that focusing on swing states neglects the concerns of residents in non-competitive areas. The compact remains inactive until enough states join to reach the 270-vote threshold.

Listeners continue to weigh in on the ethical and legal implications of bypassing the Electoral College. The discussion underscores deep divisions over how best to represent American voters in presidential elections. Both hosts presented compelling arguments rooted in historical precedent and contemporary political reality.