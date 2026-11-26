KIRO Radio hosts Spike O'Neill and Greg Tomlin clash over Real Rent Duwamish, discussing the ethics of symbolic payments to the non-federally recognized tribe during the holiday season.

Spike O'Neill and Greg Tomlin, hosts of KIRO Newsradio's opinion programs, engaged in a pointed and revealing debate regarding the ethics and implications of the Real Rent Duwamish campaign. The discussion centered on whether Seattle-area residents should make symbolic payments to the Duwamish Tribe, a movement that encourages locals to acknowledge historical displacement through charitable giving during the holiday season.

The segment highlighted a fundamental split in perspective regarding historical responsibility, current occupancy rights, and the urgent nature of charitable giving in the Pacific Northwest. The hosts debated the philosophical underpinnings of the campaign while weighing them against the practical needs of a tribe that lacks federal recognition and relies heavily on private donations for survival.

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Real Rent Duwamish began in 2017, according to the program's website, and is operated by the Duwamish Solidarity Group, an all-volunteer organization. All funds collected go directly to Duwamish Tribal Services, a nonprofit run by the tribe that operates the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center. This organization provides essential social, educational, health, and cultural services to community members.

Donors are free to choose how much to give, with the initiative drawing inspiration from a conversation between volunteer Jerome Hagen and tribal Chairwoman Cecile Hansen. Hagen explained that Chairwoman Hansen suggested if everybody in the Seattle area could just give one dollar to the Duwamish Tribe, the tribe would be in much better shape financially and operationally.

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Host Greg Tomlin expressed strong objections to the underlying philosophy of the campaign, arguing that it implies current residents are illegitimate occupants on the land. He stated that the implicit notion of the campaign is that locals are somehow freeloaders who do not belong. Tomlin emphasized that he is not a fan of holding present generations morally responsible for the conduct of their ancestors in historical conflicts.

Tomlin argued that warfare, migration, and displacement have existed for time immemorial and are not unique to the American people. He questioned the justice of penalizing today's residents for historical events, even while acknowledging the broader issues of historical justice. He noted that conquest and displacement are common throughout global history, complicating the narrative of specific regional guilt.

Spike O'Neill pushed back with historical context, noting that about one thousand Duwamish people lived on the roughly fifty-four thousand acres that became Seattle when the land was sold. He emphasized that the campaign is not about claiming illegitimacy for current residents but about supporting a specific community that faces unique financial challenges due to its legal status.

A critical point in the discussion was the legal status of the Duwamish Tribe, which is not federally recognized. This means the tribe does not receive the federal benefits that recognized tribes get, a fact that Spike O'Neill noted he only recently learned about. This lack of federal status adds a layer of complexity to the argument for why private donations might be particularly vital for the organization's ongoing operations.

Despite the lack of federal recognition, the infrastructure for support remains robust and essential for tribal survival. Duwamish Tribal Services continues to operate critical community resources that many members rely on for basic needs. Jerome Hagen, a volunteer with the Duwamish Solidarity Group, described the payments as a symbolic rent to the tribe, stressing the human impact of these contributions.

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He explained that there are some people in the tribe who really depend on those services to get through the month, highlighting the tangible reality behind the abstract concept of symbolic rent. Tribe member Olivia Johnson also described how much some members rely on the services the money pays for, reinforcing the immediate need for donor support.

Both hosts agreed that the holidays are a critical time for charities, with many nonprofits raising much of their yearly operating money in November and December. Spike noted that local food banks are working overtime to meet demand in a tough economy, and he asked listeners whether they have cut back on giving due to inflation and economic pressure.

Spike emphasized that the season of giving is not just about tying socks or doing small favors for loved ones, but also a season of charitable activity for those in need. He stated there has never been greater need for charitable assistance, and thus never been a greater need for charitable giving, urging listeners to consider their capacity to help.

Greg Tomlin said he respects anyone who chooses to give to the program but maintains his objection to the idea behind it. He reiterated that holding present residents accountable for historical displacement is problematic and philosophically fraught. The segment illustrated the ongoing tension between acknowledging historical wrongs and maintaining a sense of legitimacy for current residents.

The discussion served as a reminder of the complexities involved in land acknowledgments and symbolic reparations in the Pacific Northwest. While the hosts disagreed on the philosophical implications, they both recognized the broader context of a challenging economic climate and the importance of community support for vulnerable populations during the winter months.