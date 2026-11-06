KIRO Host Spike O'Neill Proposes 25th Amendment After GOP Midterm Losses

KIRO radio host Spike O'Neill suggests the Republican Party invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president following their recent control of Congress.

KIRO radio host Spike O'Neill has put forward a provocative strategy for the Republican Party in the wake of significant electoral setbacks during the midterm elections. After Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress, O'Neill suggested that the party should consider removing the president from office using the 25th Amendment. This proposal emerges as Democrats have secured majorities, marking a substantial shift in the political landscape of the United States.

Proposing Constitutional Removal Via 25th Amendment

Democratic Control of House and Senate

Political Strategy and Party Recovery

O'Neill outlined his reasoning by challenging listeners to consider the potential negative consequences of the current administration. He framed the 25th Amendment as a viable path forward for Republicans who are looking to recover their political standing before the 2028 presidential election. The host explicitly asked, 'Tell me the downside,' indicating a belief that removing the president could benefit the party's future prospects.The context for O'Neill's commentary is the recent election results that have shifted legislative power. Democrats have won control of both the House and the Senate, creating a unified opposition to the current administration. As of Wednesday, the Democratic Party had secured 228 seats in the House of Representatives and led in an additional 34 seats. In the Senate, Democrats had won at least 54 seats, giving them a clear majority in that chamber as well.

The suggestion to use the 25th Amendment is part of a broader discussion about how the Republican Party can navigate its current political reality. By removing the president, O'Neill implies that the party could reset its national position and potentially gain ground in future elections. This approach reflects a desire to find immediate solutions to the losses experienced during the midterm cycle.

Election Integrity and Electoral College Debates

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O'Neill's comments are part of a larger series of debates hosted by KIRO regarding election integrity and the Electoral College. In other segments, O'Neill and his colleagues have discussed Washington State's efforts to bypass the Electoral College through the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. These discussions have intensified following a federal appeals court ruling on Election Day that revived Department of Justice ballot requests, reigniting arguments about noncitizen voting and trust in the electoral system.

Impact on Future Political Discourse

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The proposal to invoke the 25th Amendment highlights the intense polarization and strategic maneuvering that characterizes the current political environment. As the Democratic Party solidifies its control over Congress, the Republican Party faces the challenge of regrouping and redefining its platform. O'Neill's suggestion serves as a stark example of the radical measures being considered by political commentators and partisans alike.