KIRO Newsradio host Mike Lewis defends Tacoma's new $1.50 hourly parking rate despite worker safety concerns, arguing the fee is reasonable and under market value compared to Seattle.

KIRO Newsradio host Mike Lewis has publicly endorsed the city of Tacoma's decision to raise street parking fees to $1.50 an hour starting October 13. The policy shift aims to incentivize longer-term drivers to utilize garages, thereby reserving curb spaces for short-term visitors. Lewis acknowledges the controversy surrounding the move but maintains that the previous pricing structure was significantly below market rates.

Justifying The Rate Increase Policy

Lewis characterizes the new fee as a reasonable investment for urban infrastructure maintenance and street usage. He argues that Tacoma remains more affordable for drivers than neighboring Seattle, noting that the city's overall parking ecosystem offers value despite the hourly hike. The host emphasizes that the revenue generated supports essential municipal services and helps manage traffic flow in high-demand areas.

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The city's newly approved budget also incorporates a ten percent increase in rates for public garages and lots. City officials stress that these enclosed facilities will remain cheaper than street parking on an hourly basis. This dual-tier pricing strategy is designed to balance immediate access for shoppers with long-term availability for employees and commuters.

Worker Safety And Financial Strain

Despite the host's defense, numerous downtown employees report significant financial and safety burdens resulting from the changes. Workers described the necessity of repeatedly leaving their workplaces to pay for parking meters, disrupting their workflow and adding logistical stress. The increased cost creates a tangible burden on hourly wages, forcing staff to allocate more income toward basic commute expenses.

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Safety concerns regarding garage locations have also emerged prominently in worker testimonies. One employee reported feeling unsafe walking several blocks in the dark to reach her 6 a.m. shift at a remote parking structure. The distance required to access affordable parking places vulnerable individuals at risk during early morning hours when visibility is low and foot traffic is minimal.

These grievances highlight a disconnect between municipal planning and the daily realities of the workforce. The city's strategy assumes easy access to garages, yet many facilities are located far from primary employment centers in the downtown core. This geographical gap exacerbates both the financial cost and the physical risk for those relying on public transit or walking.

Lewis Contrasts Tacoma With Seattle

Lewis frequently compares the current Tacoma rates to the significantly higher costs in Seattle to contextualize the fee increase. He expresses no resentment toward the pricing, pointing out that local options are still competitively priced on a regional scale. This comparison serves to frame the hike not as a punitive measure, but as a correction toward a more standard urban pricing model.

The host also critiques the reluctance of drivers to walk short distances for cheaper parking. He suggests that drivers seek spots within one block of their destinations rather than moving three blocks uphill to find non-permit areas. Lewis views this behavior as an unnecessary resistance to minor physical effort, arguing that the cost savings justify the extra walking time.

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He distinguishes his advice for able-bodied drivers from the needs of those with disabilities or passengers requiring immediate drop-offs. Lewis explicitly states that physical limitations or caregiving duties warrant exceptions to the standard parking rules. However, he argues that many able workers are idling their vehicles to secure proximity, contributing to congestion without valid reason.

Impact On Downtown Economy

The implementation of these rates signals a shift in how the city manages its limited street space. By raising prices, authorities hope to turn over curb spots more frequently, benefiting retail customers who make brief stops. This approach prioritizes retail turnover over employee convenience, potentially altering the daily rhythm of the downtown business district.

As the policy takes effect, the tension between municipal revenue goals and worker welfare remains unresolved. Lewis's public support adds media visibility to the debate, framing the issue as one of urban efficiency versus individual convenience. The long-term impact on downtown attendance and employee retention will depend on how effectively the city addresses the safety and cost concerns raised by the workforce.