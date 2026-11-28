KIRO Newsradio host John Curley argues that President Donald Trump's proposed 10 percent cap on credit card interest rates violates free-market principles and will harm consumers. Curley contends that price controls ignore risk-based lending models and could restrict credit access for millions of Americans who rely on cards for financial stability.

KIRO Newsradio host John Curley launched a vigorous critique of President Donald Trump following the President's explicit endorsement of a one-year cap on credit card interest rates set at 10 percent. This stance, revealed during an interview with Kayleigh McEnany, has drawn intense scrutiny from conservative commentators who view it as a fundamental departure from free-market principles. Curley argued that government intervention in pricing voluntary financial services contradicts the core tenets of capitalism and individual responsibility.

During the discussion, Trump expressed support for limiting fees and interest rates, stating that credit card companies are charging too much money. He acknowledged that while some might argue this undermines free enterprise, he considers himself a commonsense conservative who believes current borrowing costs are unjustifiably high for consumers. The President suggested this regulatory approach could serve as a rare area of bipartisan agreement with Democrats.

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Curley challenged the notion that the government should dictate prices for services that consumers voluntarily seek out. He emphasized that individuals sign credit card agreements with full knowledge of the associated costs and interest rates. In Curley's view, running up debt is a personal choice, and blaming lenders for high rates ignores the consumer's role in managing their own financial health.

The host warned that a rigid 10 percent cap would inadvertently harm the very borrowers it aims to protect. He explained that lenders calibrate interest rates to absorb losses from borrowers who default on their payments. If rates are capped, companies would be forced to restrict credit availability for riskier individuals who cannot access loans elsewhere. This would effectively shut out millions of Americans who depend on credit cards for essential expenses.

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Curley compared the mechanism of interest rates to car insurance premiums, noting that costs rise for everyone when more people crash their cars or have them stolen. Similarly, if more people default on credit cards, lenders must build those expected losses into the cost structure. Responsible users who pay their balances on time would ultimately pay more to cover the defaults of others. A hard cap would break this risk-sharing model, leading to a credit crunch for vulnerable populations.

He also questioned the arbitrary nature of the 10 percent limit, asking why it should not be 4 percent, 3 percent, or even 2 percent if the goal is to help consumers. Curley pointed out the logical inconsistency in a president who identifies as a free-market conservative supporting direct price intervention. He mocked the term bipartisan in this context, suggesting that such policy directions signal a problematic shift away from limited government.

Curley highlighted the contradiction in Trump's position, noting that a free-market conservative should not be dictating what prices companies can charge for their services. He asked how much profit credit card companies should be allowed to make, stating that it is none of the government's business to determine fair margins. This interference, he argued, undermines the principles of free enterprise and individual autonomy.

The controversy underscores a growing tension between populist economic policies and traditional conservative free-market ideology. While Trump frames the cap as a commonsense solution to high consumer costs, critics like Curley see it as a dangerous precedent for government overreach. The debate highlights the complex balance between protecting consumers from excessive fees and maintaining a functional, risk-based lending market.

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Curley's comments reflect a broader skepticism among free-market advocates about the efficacy of price controls. They argue that such measures distort market signals, reduce credit availability, and ultimately punish responsible borrowers. The host's critique serves as a stark reminder of the ideological divides within the conservative movement regarding the role of government in the economy.

As the debate continues, the potential impact of such a policy remains a subject of intense discussion. Curley maintains that allowing the market to determine interest rates is the only way to ensure fair and accessible credit for all Americans. He urges consumers to take responsibility for their financial choices rather than relying on government mandates to solve issues of personal budgeting and debt management.