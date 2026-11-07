KIRO Host John Curley Criticizes Gov Ferguson Over Microsoft Ad

Host John Curley challenges Governor Bob Ferguson's partnership narrative with Microsoft, citing a $13.8 million ad campaign warning of business exodus from Washington due to state spending.

Host John Curley of KIRO Newsradio issued a sharp critique of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson following the release of a political advertisement heavily funded by Microsoft. The commentary aired during a segment on KIRO Newsradio, where Curley argued that the governor failed to heed clear warnings regarding the deteriorating business climate within the state. This direct confrontation centers on the growing tension between state leadership and major technology corporations over fiscal policy and regulatory environments.

Mechanism of the Microsoft-Backed Advertisement

A political action committee raised approximately $13.8 million to fund the contentious advertising campaign, with more than $5 million contributed directly by Microsoft. These funds were utilized to broadcast spots during Seattle Seahawks games, targeting a broad local audience to amplify their message about state governance. The advertisement portrayed Washington as a region where entrepreneurship and economic opportunity are being actively undermined by excessive government spending and rising operational costs.

Also read Washington Politics and Economy: Curley on Tenant Rights and Gee on School Sports

The narrative within the commercial emphasized that the state capital, Olympia, is currently broken due to inefficiencies. A narrator in the spot stated that the government is spending more money while delivering fewer results, leading to job losses and making it increasingly difficult for families to afford housing. The commercial concluded with a direct call to action, urging officials to stop wasting money and prioritize the needs of Washington families over bureaucratic expansion.

Conflicting Views on Government and Corporate Partnership

The core of Curley's argument hinges on Governor Bob Ferguson's assertion that government and business entities operate as partners. Ferguson expressed his objections to the ad during remarks made at the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce's Regional Leadership Conference at Suncadia Resort. These comments were originally intended to be off-the-record but were published by The Washington Observer after The Washington Observer obtained a recording from an unnamed source. Curley played portions of this recording to highlight the governor's dissatisfaction with how a business partner was communicating its concerns.

Advertisement

Ferguson questioned the nature of the relationship, asking if partners should not treat each other with mutual respect, a sentiment Curley immediately challenged. Curley argued that the governor and Microsoft answer to fundamentally different constituencies, rendering the concept of an equal partnership flawed. He emphasized that government officials are elected by the people and are therefore partners with the public, whereas corporate leaders represent shareholders. This distinction, Curley insisted, creates an inherent imbalance in power and accountability between the two entities.

Regulatory Authority and Economic Threats

Curley further dismantled Ferguson's partnership premise by pointing out the state's ability to impose taxes and regulations on private companies. He noted that Washington can levy taxes on Microsoft and enforce regulations on its operations, whereas Microsoft has limited recourse against the government. Curley also critiqued Ferguson's comparison of the political ad to a hypothetical negative campaign funded by taxpayers against Microsoft, questioning the practical and ethical implications of such a scenario.

When Ferguson suggested that cooperation works both ways, Curley pressed for specifics regarding what businesses are expected to provide in return. He asked what the state expects from corporate partners, questioning whether this includes dictating tax payments or operational strategies. Curley highlighted that the governor must represent the people, while corporations represent shareholders, making their primary obligations distinct and often conflicting. This exchange underscored the deep philosophical divide over the role of big business in state policy.

Impact on State Economy and Future Outlook

Curley argued that if Microsoft genuinely believes state spending is harming Washington's economy, the company has the right to inform the public about these perceived negative impacts. He pointed to recent tax changes, Microsoft's investments outside of Washington, and recent layoffs as evidence that the governor should take these warnings seriously. Curley acknowledged that consolidating employees in Redmond should not be equated with the company leaving the state entirely, suggesting a nuanced understanding of corporate logistics.

Advertisement

However, Curley maintained that Microsoft owns the entire board and all the players in the economic game, possessing the power to relocate operations if desired. He warned that such a move would leave the state with nothing, describing it as saying goodbye to a vital economic partner. This perspective suggests that the relationship between the state and major tech firms is fragile, with significant consequences for the local economy if trust and understanding are not restored between the governor's office and corporate leaders.