KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer warns of coastal flooding, high surf, and gusty winds during the peak king tide cycle, impacting 82 million Thanksgiving travelers.

KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer has issued Pinpoint Alert Days covering Tuesday through Thursday to warn residents and travelers of an impending complex weather system. This forecast specifically targets the critical holiday window when approximately 82 million people are projected to travel across the region, according to the AAA forecast. While meteorologists do not anticipate a major, widespread windstorm comparable to historical disasters, the combination of atmospheric rivers and astronomical tides creates significant hazards. Coastal flooding, dangerous high surf, heavy rainfall, and sustained gusty winds present immediate risks during this peak travel period.

Coastal Flooding And High Surf Warnings

Coastal Flood Warnings are currently in effect along the shoreline for Tuesday, with forecasters warning that significant flooding could occur around the late morning high tide. In vulnerable low-lying coastal areas, water levels have the potential to inundate land that is normally dry by 3 to 4 feet above the baseline. This severe flooding risk is compounded by a High Surf Advisory, which remains active from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Large breaking waves during this advisory window create highly dangerous conditions for beachgoers, swimmers, and coastal infrastructure along rocks and jetties.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

King Tide Cycle And Atmospheric River

The most critical threat to the region involves the peak of the king tide cycle, which coincides with an active weather pattern. Coastal Flood Watches have already been posted for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day as tides reach their annual maximum. When these astronomical high tides combine with storm surge, atmospheric river rain bands, and gusty winds, water levels along the outer coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca, San Juan Islands, and parts of Puget Sound could become unusually high. An atmospheric river is currently positioned offshore and will brush the region tonight into Tuesday, delivering periods of rain and strong winds. Wind Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon, with the strongest gusts exceeding 40 mph expected directly at the coast.

Inland Precipitation And Mountain Passes

Travelers crossing major mountain passes face shifting precipitation types as temperatures warm aloft. Snow falling at the passes tonight will increasingly transition to rain on Tuesday. Specific forecasts indicate that a couple inches of snow could accumulate at Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass before the changeover to rain. While rain should become the predominant form of precipitation at these major thoroughfares on Tuesday, wintry conditions may linger longer over the higher northern Cascade passes. By Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, the snow line is expected to rise well above pass level, resulting in precipitation falling mainly as rain throughout the mountain corridor. Occasional breaks in the rain are possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, but wet road conditions remain a primary concern for commuters.

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Thanksgiving Day Storm Surge And Power

The most impactful weather system for the broader area arrives Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day, bringing a new round of widespread rain and gusty winds. Rainfall intensity could range from moderate to heavy at times, and there is even a small chance of a thunderstorm on Thanksgiving Day. Although this system does not appear to be a major windstorm, sporadic power outages are possible due to strong gusts. These intermittent electricity losses could complicate holiday dinner preparations and travel plans for the estimated 82 million travelers identified in the AAA forecast. Black Friday may see somewhat quieter weather conditions, though lingering rain is expected as confidence in the extended weekend forecast decreases over the next couple of days.

Traffic Risks In Seattle Neighborhoods

Local urban areas face distinct flooding risks beyond the coastal zones. High tides are projected to cause minor street flooding in Seattle's South Park neighborhood, potentially disrupting local traffic and commerce. Meteorologist Megan Harger notes that November 19 is historically Seattle's wettest day of the year, yet the region could experience dry conditions for the second year in a row leading up to that date. Despite these potential dry spells, the current alerts emphasize that the convergence of heavy rain and king tides creates a unique hazard profile. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to remain vigilant for wet roads, potential power outages, and coastal hazards during the busy Thanksgiving travel window.