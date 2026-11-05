Kirkland Police Issue Urgent Alert for Missing 15-Year-Old Francisca Hunter

Kirkland Police urge public assistance in locating Francisca Hunter, missing since October 26, 2026, with credible threats to her safety identified by authorities.

The Kirkland Police Department has issued an urgent community alert to locate 15-year-old Francisca Hunter, who has been reported missing since October 26th. Authorities are asking residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings immediately.

Missing Person Details and Last Known Location

Francisca Hunter was last seen on October 26, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m. near the 112th block of NE 124th St in Kirkland's Totem Lake neighborhood. At the time she was spotted, she was wearing light grey sweatpants and a black long-sleeve top. The police department is seeking information regarding her whereabouts as the clock continues to tick.

Also read Idaho deer hunter reports Bigfoot encounter in remote woods after he 'smells the smell'

Credible Threat to Health and Safety

Law enforcement officials state that this disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. Her family has informed police that she is currently in a crisis situation. This context suggests that she may not be traveling with normal resources or planning.

Potential Destination and Movement Patterns

Police believe Francisca Hunter may be heading toward southwest Washington. This directional information is critical for residents in those areas to be on high alert. Authorities are coordinating with agencies in that region to increase the chances of a safe recovery.

Advertisement

Immediate Action and Reporting Instructions

Anyone who sees Francisca or has information about her location must call 911 immediately. The Kirkland Police Department emphasizes that even small details can help investigators narrow down her path. Community cooperation is essential in this time-sensitive search.

Investigation Status and Public Cooperation

The investigation is active and ongoing as of the latest update. Detectives are reviewing all leads and following up on tips from the public. The urgency of the situation requires immediate attention from anyone who might have seen her.