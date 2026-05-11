Kirk Norcross honors his late father on his 63rd birthday

Kirk Norcross shares memories and feelings about his late father Mick, who died by suicide. He also talks about the negativity he sees in the world and encourages people to appreciate their lives.

Kirk Norcross paid tribute to his late father Mick on what would have been his 63rd birthday after he tragically died by suicide at the age of 57.

Kirk made a heartfelt Instagram Story post, expressing his love and appreciation for his late father. He also spoke about the negative state of the world and encouraged people to count their blessings. Kirk previously opened up about his addiction struggles and how he called a drug dealer moments after finding his late father's body. Despite the traumatizing experience, he is now proud to be sober and a better father to his daughter and son





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