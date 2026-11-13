Craig Carton criticizes Kirk Herbstreit for feeding dog steak at NYC restaurant

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared video of his golden retriever Peter eating a medium-rare steak at a New York City steakhouse, prompting Craig Carton to call the behavior disgusting and disrespectful to other diners.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is facing sharp criticism from sports radio host Craig Carton after sharing video of his golden retriever, Peter, eating a medium-rare steak at a New York City steakhouse.

Carton Attacks Herbstreit Dog Steak Video

Carton delivered a scorched-earth rebuke on his show Friday, saying he is not anti-dog but does not want to eat next to one in a restaurant. Herbstreit's content team posted across multiple social media channels Thursday that Peter got into another steak in NYC the night before. The video showed Herbstreit cutting up the steak as if serving a small child, then placing the plate on the floor for the dog, who finished it in about 30 seconds.

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I wish he would enjoy it, Herbstreit said in the video. I wish he would go one bite at a time. The scene was recorded and shared online, which Carton noted was inevitable because Herbstreit documents everything for content and the algorithm. Carton said on his show Friday, I am not anti-dog.

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I just do not want to go to a steakhouse and eat next to a dog. Because it is disgusting. He added, I love my dog more than you love your dog, mocking Herbstreit's attachment to Peter. Carton described the scene from the perspective of other diners.

You look to your right, and a beautifully cooked medium-rare steak is delivered to the Herbstreit table, but it is not for any of the adults at that table, it is for his dog, Carton said. And Kirk, on camera now, because you have got to document everything you do, God forbid you act like a human being and you do not film every aspect of your life, in a New York City steakhouse.

He continued, While you are getting ready to have a nice meal, the one you work your ass off for, because you get to go out maybe once a week, and enjoy a nice meal with your wife, with another couple; now you are sharing your meal with a dog. Carton also said, Now you are sharing your meal with A DOG.

That is right, now the dog is eating on the floor next to you because Kirk Herbstreit does not care about your opportunity to enjoy yourself and have a nice steak meal. He is more concerned that his dog gets to have steak. Dog lovers pushed back strongly against OutKick and Carton. Linsey Speech told OutKick on Facebook, Love Peter.

Dog Lovers Defend Peter Online

One time I could not eat all my bacon and I shared it with someone else's dog I did not even know at a restaurant. I love it when I see dogs anywhere. Grocery shopping. Airplanes.

Restaurants. Another commenter named Kent fired back, Did he hurt anyone by doing that? Sounds like a judgmental busy body looking to disparage someone. Roger Graham told OutKick, This is a stupid post.

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Do you not have anything better to do or say. A lot of people who love animals are enjoying these posts. Why do not you go elsewhere with your negativity. Mike Lemke lectured, Or hear me out.

How about you mind your own business. What and where he lets his dog eat is none of your concern as long as he is not harming anyone else. Try it once. Minding your own business is good for your health.

Farming for clicks. Barb complained, OMG! This is a HUGE stretch for content. I watched the video, and his dog is so well-behaved and deserves all the steak.

FDA Rules Banned Pets In Restaurants

DARN it! I just fed into this algorithm grab. According to the FDA, under federal food safety guidelines and state health codes, standard companion pets are banned from indoor dining rooms. Federal laws also ban emotional support animals from inside restaurants.

Even under the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs are not permitted to use dishes designated for human customers. Restaurant owners have said dining rooms are not playgrounds as etiquette experts weigh in on the viral debate.