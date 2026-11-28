ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp holds the answers against Georgia in the final SEC Championship Game, but he isn

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp holds the answers against Georgia in the final SEC Championship Game, but he isn't sold on quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns offense ending a three-game skid against the Bulldogs.

Herbstreit made his case Saturday in comments he shared on X, one night after No. 3 Texas clinched its spot in Atlanta with a 16-6 win at Texas A&M to set up a rematch with top-ranked Georgia.

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"Will Muschamp, who's a former Georgia assistant, obviously, now is the Texas defensive coordinator," Herbstreit said. "He's the key toon Georgia coach Kirby Smart's staff. That stretch included a co-defensive coordinator role when the Bulldogs beat Texas 22-19 in overtime in the 2024 SEC title game. Nobody on the Texas sideline knows Smart's habits better, and that knowledge is the Longhorns' best weapon in Atlanta.