ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has a strong case for national coach of the year after turning a 3-9 team into one of the last

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has a strong case for national coach of the year after turning a 3-9 team into one of the last two unbeaten programs in college football.the podcast he hosts with former Ohio State receiver Joey Galloway, Herbstreit made the case plainly: “Bob Chesney could be national coach of the year for the job he’s done.

”UCLA went 3-9 in 2025 and fired DeShaun Foster after an 0-3 start. Chesney came over from James Madison, where he led the Dukes to a 12-1 record and the program’s first College Football Playoff berth. In Westwood, a 6-6 season and a bowl trip would have counted as a successful first year. Instead, the Bruins are 10-0 for only the third time in program history, joining the 1946 and 1998 teams.

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Chesney is the first UCLA coach to win his first 10 games, and the selection committee put the Bruins at No. 4 in itslast week. Former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, a guest on the same episode, said “the other team that you’ve got to tip your hat to is UCLA. ” He added that the Bruins have “done everything that’s been asked of them. ”in a 17-15 win at Oregon on Oct. 10.

It was UCLA’s first win at Autzen Stadium since 2004. Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach has gone 5-0 as the starter since then. He hurt his non-throwing arm late in the first half against Illinois and came back to finish the 22-14 win. Chesney said Dieffenbach went into the Oregon game believing in himself, “but now I thinkUtah’s Morgan Scalley, who is also unbeaten in his first season, is Chesney’s strongest competition for the award.

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But Scalley took over a program Kyle Whittingham spent 21 seasons building. Chesney inherited a 3-9 roster and kept winning after losing his quarterback, so his case is stronger.is already in question. The Wolverines rotated Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood at quarterback in a 31-7 loss at Oregon last Saturday. Galloway was blunt about the Wolverines: “It is a tough team to watch offensively.

” Still, he and Herbstreit expect a close game because UCLA will have to run the ball against a talented Michigan defense. UCLA visits Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. It’s the Bruins’ first trip to the Big House since 1996, and they host USC on Nov. 28 to close the regular season. Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB.

A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.