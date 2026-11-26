ESPN and Kirk Herbstreit are in talks on a new contract, with the network saying it is not close to an agreement but is prepared to engage more directly after the college football season.

Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN are reportedly closing in on a significant long-term contract extension, marking a pivotal moment for the network's college football coverage.

Front Office Sports reported that the veteran broadcaster and the ESPN network are expected to reach an agreement on the new deal soon. This development suggests that Herbstreit, widely regarded as the face of college football on television, will remain with the network for the foreseeable future.

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ESPN has officially responded to the reports by disputing the timeline of the negotiations. A network spokesperson stated clearly that they are not close to an agreement at this specific moment. The spokesperson added that representatives have been communicating with Herbstreit and his team, but are prepared to engage more directly only after the college football season concludes.

Herbstreit's current arrangement with the network is scheduled to expire at the end of the 2026 college football season. This expiration date places the upcoming negotiations in a critical context, as the network seeks to secure one of its most valuable on-air talents before his contract runs out.

The broadcaster has been a staple of ESPN programming since 1996. He initially joined the network as an analyst on College GameDay, the flagship pregame college football program. Since 2006, he has served as the lead color analyst for marquee games, solidifying his status as a central figure in sports broadcasting.

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Retaining Herbstreit would signal his continued importance to ESPN following a period of significant change. The network has parted ways with numerous well-known broadcasters and announcers in recent years. Keeping the highly respected analyst on board would demonstrate a commitment to maintaining elite college football coverage.

Herbstreit plays a heavy role in ESPN's relationship with the College Football Playoff. He serves as the color commentator for key postseason matchups and the National Championship Game. He shares the booth with longtime play-by-play man Chris Fowler during these high-stakes events.

His professional schedule is one of the most rigorous in all of sports television. He prepares for and appears on College GameDay regularly. He also calls major college football games and analyzes NFL contests on Thursday nights.

This demanding workload has made him one of the industry's most valuable on-air talents. It has also helped secure an elite position among the higher-paid and most well-respected football broadcasters in the business.

Josh D'Amaro, CEO of parent company Disney, aims to cut costs as high as 20% across the broader company. That cost-cutting push could affect the negotiations for Herbstreit's new contract.

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Herbstreit also has a new eight-figure deal with Amazon. That separate agreement adds another layer to his future decisions and adds complexity to the talks with ESPN.

Off the field, Herbstreit is known for his close bond with his dogs. For years, his golden retriever Ben was by his side until his passing in November 2024. This loss was a significant personal moment for the broadcaster and his family.

Currently, Peter is his companion on the road during his travels for games. Herbstreit has four dogs total, and they often join him at various sporting events.

He recently presented Peter with a Houston Texans jersey prior to an NFL game in Houston, Texas. This happened on Thursday, November 19, 2026, showing the personal touches he brings to his public appearances.

Earlier in the season, he walked the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks. That event took place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on October 15, 2026. These moments highlight his long-standing connection to the NFL and its teams.

The combination of his tenure, his workload, and the changing media landscape makes this contract extension a major story in sports. Whether he stays with ESPN or explores other options, his influence on college football remains undeniable.