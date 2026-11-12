Kirk Ferentz Explains How Iowa Football Avoids a Trap Game Amid CFP Noise

Getting a team of college athletes to focus on the task at hand is a lot easier said than done. Kirk Ferentz is trying to keep Iowa on task amid the CFP talk.

Oct 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz exits the locker room before pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Walking through the Big Ten schedule is year is a difficult enough task at hand with difficult tests and trap games dotting the schedule every single week. For a team like the, who are firmly in the thick of the College Football Playoff race, there is an element of needing added focus.

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At 7-2 and No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Iowa looks to be in a good spot, where winning the rest of the games on the scheduleIf there is any coach in America who doesn't fall victim to overlooking any opponent, it's Iowa's head coach, Kirk Ferentz. He prepares the same way every single week and is relaying that attitude to his team: not to look ahead and only focus on one game at a time.

"But the bottom line is this: This is all entertainment, and I'm all for entertainment. Love to be entertained. Not this time of year necessarily, but I love to be entertained.

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"With college guys, they have a lot more going on outside in their lives, so the better we can be focused football-wise. Plus, not many teams are that good. I know we're not. We need to be 100% wired into what's in front of us.

We've won 7 games right now. Our goal is to win 12.

"We didn't make that, and that's not going to happen. So what's the next best number? It's double digits. You can't get there until you win 8," Ferentz said, emphasizing the need to focus on one game at a time.

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"You can't skip steps. You just can't do it. The better everybody understands that, the better chances we'll have at being successful. I do know this.

If you start thinking about things that aren't pertinent to what's in front of you, you reduce the chances of being successful.

"There are still no guarantees, even if you're 100% locked in. That's just what we all need to understand. When I say "we," I'm talking about people in this building," added Ferentz. For the Hawkeyes, the College Football Playoff has essentially already started.

Every game for Iowa is an elimination game at this point. It starts on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT when Iowa and Purdue get underway at Kinnick Stadium. Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College.

He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.