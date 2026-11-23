Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' wife and children were part of his big move.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins exits the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectabout the move as he is.

The veteran quarterback's return to the Vikings came with lots of adjustments, including figuring out where everyone would be living. But one thing became clear when Cousins' wife, Julie, gave their two sons a choice: They wanted to go to Minnesota.

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It makes sense, because the Cousins recently opened up about the family conversation, revealing that Cooper and Turner were given the chance to decide whether they wanted to stay in Las Vegas or make the move north with their dad. Their response was immediate, and it meant a lot to the quarterback. Cousins explained that he was hoping his family would join him in Minnesota, but he also understood that the decision wasn't necessarily an easy one.

His sons had school, baseball and friends in Las Vegas, while Julie had to consider what would be best for everyone. During an early presser after the trade, Cousins said that he was hoping his wife and family were going to come with him to Minnesota, but it was her call. He explained that Julie initially had reservations about uprooting the boys.

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"She said, 'I don't think I can pull the boys out of school, and baseball, and their friends,' he said per the. "She picked them up from school and said, 'Here's the situation: dad got traded to the Minnesota Vikings. What would you guys want to do?

'""They looked at her and said, 'Let's go! ' So, they're across the street and they're ready and excited for the next several weeks," he said. That's quite the endorsement of a move to Minnesota. Cousins was clearly happy to have his boys on board, even if the family still has some logistics to work out.

Finding a place to live is the next big task. That means the family is essentially starting from scratch after his return to the Vikings. When a reporter joked about whether his sons would be helping shovel snow once winter arrives, Cousins had a funny response.

"Well, we have to get a driveway first," he said, laughing. "I don't have a driveway, so one day at a time. But Julie's handling that.

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" The family has been staying in a hotel while Julie works on the housing situation. It's another adjustment, but at least Cousins knows his family is excited to be there. Even though his wife hasAnne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college. Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more.

Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.