Kirk Cousins Trade to Vikings Boosts Fantasy Outlook for Jefferson and Addison

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders, instantly elevating Justin Jefferson's fantasy status and improving production forecasts for Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

The Minnesota Vikings have officially reunited with quarterback Kirk Cousins, acquiring him in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders following a disappointing performance by their previous starter on Monday Night Football in Week 9. This move addresses immediate offensive instability and significantly alters the fantasy football landscape for key pass-catchers in the NFC North.

Cousins Trade Details And Immediate Impact

Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota after spending time with the Raiders, where he demonstrated strong efficiency metrics despite playing alongside limited receiving talent. The trade signals a clear commitment to maximizing the prime years of wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson by restoring a proven high-level quarterback to the roster.

Also read Vikings Acquire Kirk Cousins From Raiders In Trade Deadline Move

Cousins Statistical Profile In Las Vegas

During his first nine starts with the Las Vegas Raiders, Cousins produced as the QB7 in fantasy points per game, averaging 20.0 points. Among 22 quarterbacks with at least 250 dropbacks in 2026, he ranked tenth in yards per attempt at 7.4 and second in passing touchdowns with 20 marks. His pressure-to-sack rate stood at an impressive 9.8 percent, highlighting his ability to operate effectively under duress.

Jefferson Returns To Elite WR1 Status

Justin managers have endured a difficult stretch through the first nine weeks, with Jefferson ranking as the WR31 in fantasy points per game at 11.9 points despite commanding an eighth-highest target share of 28.7 percent entering Week 10. Historical data shows that when throwing to Jefferson in 2022, Cousins helped produce WR2 level output with 21.7 fantasy points per game, making the quarterback change a critical factor for elite wideout valuation.

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Addison And Hockenson See Upside Gains

Jordan Addison also stands to benefit from the return of familiar offensive structures, having been the WR14 in fantasy points per game (15.8) during Weeks 1 to 8 of 2023 with Cousins as his primary passer. Addison currently leads the team in average depth of target at 15.7 yards, suggesting that Cousins, who averages an eighth-highest depth of target of 8.7 yards this season, could generate more volatile spike weeks for the young receiver.

Tight End Production Forecast Improves

T.J. Hockenson, who missed significant time due to a season-ending injury since last playing with Cousins, was previously the TE3 in fantasy points per game (14.6) during their eight-game stint in 2023. Despite current quarterback struggles limiting him to TE9 status with 10.7 points per game, the addition of Cousins is expected to boost his weekly ceiling as he competes for secondary targets alongside Addison and Jefferson.