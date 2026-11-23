MEXICO CITY – Kirk Cousins was coming off the field after early warmups Sunday in Mexico City when he spotted a reporter he recognized from his time with the Raiders. The Vikings quarterback …

MEXICO CITY – Kirk Cousins was coming off the field after early warmups Sunday in Mexico City when he spotted a reporter he recognized from his time with the Raiders.

The Vikings quarterback had a game against the 49ers to get ready for, but first he had a question. Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. The giveaway was that one word, “still. ” Somewhere in the middle of getting ready to play San Francisco, Cousins had checked on his old team.

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Now he wanted an update. As locked in as he was for the 49ers, part of his focus was still with some old friends in Las Vegas. Specifically, the young quarterback he spent the last nine months mentoring, but also becoming a huge fan and friend. who was in Denver making his second NFL start for the Raiders. Two weeks ago, he could have turned to Cousins on the sideline to ask him what he saw on a particular play.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws his first NFL touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. On Sunday, the two were playing in different countries, and the veteran was looking for someone who could fill him in on how the kid was doing. Cousins started the first nine games for the Raiders and played well enough for the Vikings to send Las Vegas a third-round pick for him at the trade deadline.

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That was the part of the deal you could put a value on. A little harder to measure was what Cousins meant to the young quarterback who would take his place. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza runs against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Mendoza, who threw his first two touchdown passes on Sunday, spent those nine games watching Cousins prepare, then watching him play.

Along the way, the two became good friends and big fans of one another. Mendoza made his first start against Seattle a few days after the trade and has spoken warmly about how much it meant to have Cousins in his corner. Judging by the first words out of Cousins’ mouth Sunday, Mendoza can count on him staying there.

Part of his heart is still in Las Vegas, and he had a pretty good idea how he was going to spend his next free minute before kickoff in Mexico City. Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws his first NFL touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza runs against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.