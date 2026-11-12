Kirk Cousins Returns to Minnesota Vikings After Trade from Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings acquire quarterback Kirk Cousins from Las Vegas Raiders before the November 10 deadline. His sons embrace the move as he prepares to face the Green Bay Packers on November 15.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins officially returned to his former team following a high-stakes transaction that sent him back from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, November 10. The trade deadline deal concluded just before the expiration of the window, securing the veteran player for the franchise he led from 2018 through 2023 prior to his stint with the Atlanta Falcons from 2024 to 2025. Cousins, who is 36 years old, had started all nine games for the Raiders in 2026, defying analyst expectations with his on-field performance.

The Family Embraces Minnesota Return

Cousins revealed that the decision to relocate his family to Minnesota was primarily driven by his wife, Julie, who prioritized the stability of their children. He recalled asking her if the boys were coming, to which she responded that she did not think they could pull the boys out of school, baseball, and their current social circles. After picking the children up from school, Cousins explained the situation, asking what they wanted to do, and they immediately agreed to move.

Also read Vikings get QB Kirk Cousins from Raiders for 3rd-rounder to lift struggling offense, AP sources say

This personal milestone coincides with similar family news in the league, as Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes announced they are expecting their fourth child. Mahomes and his wife had not yet expanded their family when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. Cousins noted that while stars like Mahomes and Tom Brady have massive fan bases, their children remain the only cheering squad they truly need.

Trade Details and Draft Pick Compensation

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Cousins in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The transaction involved significant negotiation that went down to the wire, highlighting the urgency both teams felt before the Tuesday deadline. Cousins described the moment he learned about the trade, joking that he was halfway through his eggs on Tuesday morning when he received an unexpected call.

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Raiders Head Coach Dan Quinn called to check on Cousins, who was already at the facility. Quinn asked why he had not come up, prompting a faster heartbeat as Cousins anticipated the news. The specific details of the trade were discussed during a private meeting between Cousins, Quinn, and Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco, who is 39 years old. Telesco had previously managed Cousins during his time with the Falcons.

Cousins Values Telesco's Coaching Style

Cousins expressed strong confidence in the relationship between his new head coach Kevin O'Connell and former general manager Telesco. He stated that Kevin knows exactly what he does well, what he cannot handle, and his operational strengths. This knowledge allows the coaching staff to protect him from scenarios that do not align with his best chances of success. He believes this understanding of his weaknesses will significantly benefit the team's strategy.

Despite being one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history, having earned nearly $300 million over a 13-year career, Cousins maintains a down-to-earth demeanor. He recently praised the discount hair chain Great Clips on season two of Netflix's show, emphasizing his appreciation for everyday simplicity. He noted that Telesco knows both the good and bad aspects of his game, which fosters a trusting environment for his future performance.

Upcoming Matchup Against Green Bay Packers

The immediate focus for Cousins and the Vikings is their next scheduled game against the Green Bay Packers. Fox will provide live coverage on Sunday, November 15, as the team travels to the historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This matchup marks a significant emotional and professional return for Cousins to the region where he previously established himself as a franchise cornerstone.

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Before departing for Minnesota, Cousins ensured he completed personal obligations, including a final appearance in his sons' little league playoff game. His wife Julie shared via social media that they wanted one last at bat before leaving. The family sent a farewell message to Las Vegas, expressing love for the city while looking forward to their new chapter with the Vikings in the upcoming NFL season.