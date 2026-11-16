Kirk Cousins Returns to Lambeau Field as Vikings Beat Packers 30-10

Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, lifting Minnesota to 7-2 in the NFC North race.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was visibly overcome by emotion after a dominant 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, November 15. The victory marked Cousins' return to the Vikings, the team he played for from 2018 to 2023. Standing on the field after the final whistle, he reflected on the injury that ended his last season in purple.

Cousins' return came after a trade that brought him back to Minnesota less than three years after his family left the state. His wife, Julie, reacted to the move on Instagram, sharing a message that read 'Another adventure awaits' on Tuesday, November 11.

Also read Vikings Reportedly Discussed Extension With Kirk Cousins Before Raiders Trade

Kirk Cousins Emotional Return to Lambeau Field

Kirk Cousins said he was grateful for the chance to play at Lambeau Field, the site of his last game with Minnesota in October 2023. He tore his right Achilles tendon in a game against the Packers that month. Cousins described the past three years as a tough stretch and credited his teammates for making the result possible.

Cousins said that wearing the purple uniform again in the same stadium, at a similar time of year, felt meaningful. He called the win a blessing and said coming back with another team would not have felt the same.

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Vikings Trade Reunites Cousins With Minnesota

The Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins, 38, from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, returning him to the franchise he helped lead for six seasons. Cousins spent the two seasons before the trade with the Atlanta Falcons and then signed with the Raiders in April.

Julie Cousins described the family's move as a new adventure, a sign of how the trade affected the household after the family left Minnesota. The Vikings now have a quarterback who previously played in the building where they secured their latest win.

Vikings Standings and Praise for Cousins Preparation

The Vikings improved to 7-2 with the win and are currently tied for first place in the NFC North with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers fell to 6-4 and sit alone in fourth place in the division standings.

Another voice quoted in the report described Cousins as meticulous in his preparation, saying he has always done everything in his power to get ready for games. That speaker also pointed to a level of poise that stayed rock solid and consistent from the first phone call through the handing over of a game ball on Sunday.

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Detroit Lions Injury Update and Team Victory

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, 50, said the team would know more about the injury to star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson once the team returns to the United States. Hutchinson was hurt during a sack celebration on Sunday, November 16, a moment Campbell described as shocking for the team.

Campbell spoke to reporters after the Lions' 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. Jefferson, 27, told reporters that the offense succeeded by dumping the ball off and gaining three or four extra yards after the catch rather than through big shots down the field. He said the composure and confidence shown in the huddle created a positive vibe for the team.