In Kirk Cousins’ first game upon his return — with less than a week to reacquaint with his new, yet familiar, home — he still managed to deliver Justin Jefferson a performance good enough for WR14…

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins exits the field after playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. , Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

There have been many battles. Various would-be rulers have come and gone. All while the Minnesota fantasy lands were left with shattered dreams or ruined hopes. Yet now, a true hero has returned to take back those lands and lead those great people away from the darkness, to fend off winter a little longer.

Also read Vikings Reportedly Discussed Extension With Kirk Cousins Before Raiders Trade

There have been others to hold that mantle, long before. Not since the reigns of Houses Culpepper, Cunningham, Johnson, Moon — or the ancient time of Tarkenton — have Vikings faithful truly dared to hope of NFL conquest. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

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Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings holds onto the ball during a game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 15, 2026.