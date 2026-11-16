Kirk Cousins has triumphant return as Vikings sack Jordan Love 8 times in 30-10 win over Packers

Kirk Cousins began his second stint with Minnesota by showing just how much of a difference he can make for the Vikings’ offense.

Cousins rejuvenated an offense that had stalled under quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, scoring 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Cousins threw two touchdown passes and Levi Drake Rodriguez had two sacks as the Vikings took down Jordan Love eight times in a 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

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Cousins went 21 of 31 for 207 yards with an interception just five days after rejoining the Vikings, whoThe 38-year-old expressed gratitude to the Minnesota organization for making the transition as smooth as possible. Cousins repaid the Vikings by leading them to their most points since “We got in late Tuesday night, and I didn’t know what my code was to even get into the building on Wednesday,” said Cousins, who also threw an interception.

“There’s just a lot of pieces that had to be worked through, a lot of questions that needed to be answered. ”in a 24-10 Minnesota victory on Oct. 29, 2023. Cousins missed the rest of that season and then played for Atlanta from 2024-25 and Las Vegas the first half of this year. Cousins rejuvenated an offense that had stalled under quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, scoring 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games.

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The Vikings snapped a two-game skid and beat the Packers for the fifth time in six meetings.

“To come back here with the purple on at a similar time of year, three years later, it’s a blessing to be able to have a win like we did today,” Cousins said. Cousins reestablished his connection with top receiver Justin Jefferson, who had season highs in catches and targets while finishing with 74 yards.

“His composure, his confidence in the huddle, all of that, it definitely created a positive vibe,” Jefferson said. Cousins also quickly built chemistry with teammates who weren’t around during his previous stint with the Vikings. With Minnesota missing Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson due to injuries, Myles Price and Gavin Bartholomew had their first career touchdown catches.

Cousins threw a 38-yarder to Price in the first quarter and a 20-yarder to Bartholomew in the fourth.

“He just brought a certain amount of poise, leadership, execution, ran the show incredibly clean,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I just can’t say enough about him. ” Minnesota had scored 49 straight points against Green Bay before Love’s 32-yard touchdown pass to J. Michael Sturdivant in the third quarter cut the Vikings’ lead to 20-7. The Vikings scored the final 29 points in their season-opening triumph.

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Love went 17 of 27 for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Minnesota finished with its most sacks in a game since it had nine in a victory over Miami in 2018. The Packers hadn’t allowed that many sacks since giving up nine in a loss to Arizona in 2015.

“Obviously, we know what this defense brings and they’re going to bring pressure and things like that,” Love said. “And I don’t think we were good enough against it tonight. ”The Packers entered the game with a plus-8 turnover margin that ranked second in the NFL, but they lost three fumbles — each leading to a Minnesota field goal — and Love was intercepted in the end zone by Harrison Smith.

“That’s an unacceptable level of play that we had out there today — an unacceptable level of execution and everything,” said Packers receiver Christian Watson, who was limited to three catches for 37 yards. “In my mind, we’re just way too good to put a product like that out there. ” After trailing 20-0 early in the second half, Green Bay cut the lead to 20-10 by the end of the third quarter.

Cousins responded by going 8 for 8 during an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that essentially sealed the win. On each of Minnesota’s three touchdown drives, Cousins had a third-and-long completion. His touchdown pass to Price came on third-and-23. Aaron Jones had a 1-yard touchdown run just after Cousins threw a 24-yard strike to Tai Felton on third-and-15.

Bartholomew scored his touchdown early in the fourth quarter after Jefferson had a 16-yard reception on third-and-12. Cousins, whose career has had plenty of ups and downs since his last visit to Lambeau Field, believes there’s plenty left to accomplish.