Cousins Returns as Vikings Beat Packers 30-10 with Eight Sacks on Love

Kirk Cousins threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in his return to Minnesota as the Vikings sacked Jordan Love eight times in a 30-10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Kirk Cousins threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in his return to Minnesota as the Vikings sacked Jordan Love eight times in a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Cousins went 21 of 31 just five days after rejoining the Vikings, who acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders at Tuesday's trade deadline. The Vikings scored the final 29 points of the game after trailing 10-0. It was Cousins' first game at Lambeau Field or in a Vikings uniform since he tore his Achilles tendon in a 24-10 Minnesota victory on Oct. 29, 2023.

Also read Vikings vs Packers Week 11: Kirk Cousins Starts for Minnesota Against Green Bay

Cousins missed the rest of that season, then played for Atlanta from 2024-25 and Las Vegas for the first half of this year. He helped the Vikings snap a two-game skid and beat the Packers for the fifth time in six meetings. Minnesota had scored 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games before Sunday's outburst. The Vikings reestablished Cousins' connection with top receiver Justin Jefferson, who had a big day in the passing game.

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Vikings Sacks Pressure Packers Quarterback

Jordan Love went 17 of 27 for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception while facing constant pressure. Love hadn't been sacked more than five times in any of his 56 previous starts, but the Vikings got their sixth sack on the first play of the second half. Minnesota finished with its most sacks in a game since it had nine in a victory over Miami in 2018.

The Packers hadn't allowed that many sacks since giving up nine in a loss to Arizona in 2015. The Packers scored first and led 10-0 before Minnesota rallied. Green Bay lost three fumbles, each leading to a Minnesota field goal. Love was also intercepted in the end zone by Vikings rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse.

An apparent Cousins interception got overturned after replays showed his knee was down before he threw the ball, and the Vikings scored a touchdown two plays later. Cousins was later picked off by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Cousins threw a 38-yard touchdown to rookie receiver Price in the first period and a 20-yarder to tight end Bartholomew in the fourth. Both Price and Bartholomew had their first career touchdown catches for Minnesota.

Cousins Returns To Lambeau Field For Win

Aaron Jones also contributed for the Vikings. The Packers cut the Vikings' lead to 20-7 in the third quarter before Minnesota pulled away. After the game, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said, It's been a blast to do ball with him again. Cousins told reporters, Football's an emotional game, and my football journey goes way back.

There's been highs and lows. And there's more of the story to write up ahead, but the last three years since being here have been a tough three years. And there's a lot of gratitude right now for being in this group again. The story of the Vikings and Cousins parting ways in March 2024 is well chronicled.

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Cousins Journey Through Falcons And Raiders

Cousins went to the Atlanta Falcons as a high-priced free agent, believing he could finish his career there. But weeks after signing him, the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round and made the rookie their starter before that season was over. Cousins sat much of 2025, then went to the Raiders last offseason knowing he was keeping the starter's seat warm for Fernando Mendoza. When Cousins left in 2024, the Vikings thought replacing him wasn't an issue.

They had Sam Darnold in 2024 and were preparing to draft J.J. McCarthy in the first round. McCarthy didn't work out, and after those missteps, the Vikings decided last week that Cousins was their best option once again, just as he was from 2018 to 2023. Cousins was already an upgrade by the time the Vikings held a 20-0 lead in the third quarter and scored twice more when the Packers tried to rally.

He did throw an interception and still has to clean up some things, but having Cousins at quarterback clearly raised the Vikings. Minnesota's defense dominated, and the Vikings improved their playoff positioning with the win. Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed had a big catch, and running back Josh Jacobs ran hard, but Green Bay could not overcome the constant pressure on Love. The Packers lost for the second time in their last seven games.

Cousins' return has energized the Vikings as they head into the stretch run of the season.