For the month leading up to last Saturday, you could say the Washington State University run game was essentially one-dimensional. The only effective runner was

Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kirby Moore looks on against the Colorado State Rams during the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The only effective runner was quarterback Owen Eshelman in calling his own number on run-pass option looks. In fact, since Eshelman took over as the starter in mid-October at Oregon State, he has had more carries himself than the combined trio of running backs in Kirby Vorhees, Maxwell Woods and Leo Pulalasi - and has also outgained the three of them in yardage, 203-70.

Also read Washington State football makes history in stunning 73-7 rout of Colorado State

And, in a sudden change of fortunes, everything clicked Saturday against the nation’s worst run defense. WSU rolled up 535 yards, the most in program history. But it was the balance of it - the work distribution between Eshelman and the three running backs - that pleased Moore as well.

“Yeah, I don’t know the exact number of carries Owen ended up with, but both backs were in the teens, and that was really good and really efficient from an offensive standpoint,” Moore said. Nov 14, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees cuts back against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In the 73-7 win over Colorado State, Vorhees and Woods combined for 27 carries, while Pulalasi had two first-half carries before departing with a hip injury. Eshelman had 13 carries. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. That seems to be the ideal ratio for Moore as a favorable game-script playcaller - or Eshelman has a distributor in RPO reads - moving forward in an attempt to balance out the run game.

“We want to give as many opportunities as we can to the backs,” Moore said. “Yes, when the quarterback pulls the ball, hopefully it is a great look for him to do that. There is also a self-preservation element that doesn’t need to be taking hits all over the field.

”Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick is sacked by Washington State Cougars linebacker Lance McGee during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If you are a fan of Washington high school football, you know who Lance McGee is. He was the state player of the year in 2025 with Sumner, leading the program to back-to-back Class 4A championships as a running back.

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But after enrolling at WSU, he started working with the linebacker group - all the way until last week’s bye week when he began seeing time at running back.

“He had a ton of success at running back in high school,” Moore said. Over the next three weeks, McGee will stay with the running backs, Moore said.

Then, after the season, the two will sit down and plot a future for the talented true freshman moving forward. Todd Milles is a reporter for Washington State Cougars on SI. A WSU graduate, Todd spent 24 years covering various sports beats, including WSU football and basketball, at the award-winning News Tribune . He currently manages his own site, VarsityWA, covering high school sports on a statewide basis in Washington.