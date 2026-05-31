Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts Set To Leave Netflix In Late June 2026

The popular animated sci-fi series Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts is reportedly scheduled to depart Netflix on June 26, 2026, after a five-year run. The show, which boasts a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, follows a teenage girl navigating a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by mutated animals. With its blend of humor, drama, and striking animation, the series has garnered a dedicated following. This departure highlights the transient nature of streaming content and serves as a reminder for fans to catch it before it potentially becomes less accessible. While a future deal could bring it back, viewers should plan to watch it before the end of June.

One of the best sci-fi shows on Netflix is reportedly set to leave the platform in under a month. Netflix 's ever-changing movie and show roster is one of the platform's core appeals, with it ensuring that audiences can constantly watch a continually updating assortment of installments on the streaming service - with the prospect of releases leaving the platform encouraging people to watch things sooner rather than later.

However, this also means that some releases that viewers may have put off watching or otherwise simply not have heard of - even if they have stellar reputations - can disappear off Netflix before they get the chance to give said movie or show a watch, and that it can be complex to ensure you've watched all the best releases currently on Netflix before they depart from the streaming service's options.

This scenario is sure to be the case for many Netflix viewers in the next few weeks, as one of the most highly-rated sci-fi releases on the platform currently is reportedly due to stop being available on it in short order, meaning it's high time for anyone with it on their watch list - or who simply wants to enjoy a stellar sci-fi show - to give it a view.

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts Leaves Netflix In The Final Days Of June June 2026 is set to see an assortment of movies and shows arrive on and leave Netflix, but one of the most key releases to exit the platform during the month is that of Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts, which first debuted on Netflix back in 2020, and currently has an 100% critic score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. After a strong five-year-long run on the platform - and consistent critical praise for the series during this time - Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts is reportedly set to leave Netflix on June 26 (as per What's On Netflix).

This means the last Monday of the month will be the final chance for viewers to watch it on the platform before it leaves, unless another deal is struck between Netflix and Dreamworks Animation Television, the show's production company. With Netflix having accessed a range of Dreamworks' best movies and shows over the years, it seems entirely possible for the show's fate to change, or for it to return after it leaves the platform, depending on how things unfold.

However, given that it appears right now that the series will be finishing its time on Netflix shortly - and will become harder to watch as a result - it's a prime time to give the series a view before its scheduled removal from Netflix. Why Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts Is Worth Watching On Netflix Before It Leaves The Platform Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is able to combine a truly creative and engaging world with a story that's able to balance its comedy and drama effectively, leaving you with plenty of laughs, but also with an undeniable sense of investment in the story from early on in its run.

Of course, a good portion of all these positives is owed to the series' unique premise, which sees a teen girl find herself lost in a post-apocalyptic world wherein mutated animals have taken over the Earth's surface, forcing humanity underground. This naturally results in the narrative being full of larger-than-life figures who naturally could only belong in this one distinctive world, particularly when it comes to the various mutated friends and foes Kipo makes along the course of her journey, which also lead her to many discoveries about herself, too.

Altogether, Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts works as a relatively whimsical animated action adventure, or a more complex post-apocalyptic sci-fi epic, which means the range of viewers it can appeal to is hard to overstate. That said, it's worth watching the series for the eye-catching art and animation alone, making it a series well worth catching on Netflix before its reported departure.

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