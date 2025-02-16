Kiplimo Shatters Half Marathon World Record by 48 Seconds

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda sets a new world record in the half marathon at the eDreams Mitja Marato de Barcelona, achieving a time of 57:30. This performance surpasses the previous record by a remarkable 48 seconds, solidifying Kiplimo's place as a dominant force in distance running.

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda etched his name in history on Sunday by obliterating the half marathon world record at the eDreams Mitja Marato de Barcelona . Kiplimo's blistering time of 57:30 shattered the previous record set by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha in Valencia last year, shaving off an astonishing 48 seconds. This monumental achievement marks the greatest single improvement on the men's half marathon world record . To accomplish this feat, Kiplimo maintained an average pace of roughly 13.

86 miles per hour, crossing every mile in an incredible 4 minutes and 20 seconds.Kenyan runners Geoffrey Kamworor and Samwel Mailu secured second and third place respectively, finishing with times of 58:44 and 59:40. Kiplimo's journey to the top is a testament to his unwavering dedication and incredible talent. Born to farmers in Kween, a rural district in eastern Uganda, Kiplimo's daily commute to school involved a grueling 3-mile run at an altitude of 6,200 feet. Inspired by his older brothers, who were also athletes, he embarked on his competitive running career.His talent quickly blossomed, leading him to victory in a selection trial for the World Mountain Running Championships in 2015. This success propelled him to Italy for further training under a new coach. However, two years later, Kiplimo returned to Uganda to compete in the World Cross Country Championships, where he captivated a cheering crowd by claiming gold. This triumphant homecoming cemented his status as a national hero, leading him to choose Uganda as his training base over Italy. Kiplimo's impressive achievements include two World Cross Country Championships titles and a bronze medal in the men's 10,000 meters at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. His marathon debut is slated for April in London, promising further glimpses of his extraordinary abilities





