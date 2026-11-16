Kino Lorber Takes U.S. Rights to ‘Edward Said: Between Worlds’ (Exclusive)

Maiken Baird’s documentary on the Palestinian scholar and activist premiered in Toronto.

, Maiken Baird’s archival documentary on the influential Palestinian scholar and activist. Kino Lorber is planning a 2027 theatrical release for the film. from Raoul Paul, drew on extensive archive footage, including home movies, rare television appearances and public debates, to trace the evolution of Said’s thought and his political awakening.

, spans seven decades from Said’s childhood in Jerusalem to his migration, first to Egypt during the 1948 Palestine war, and finally to the United States, where Said became a noted academic in comparative literature at Columbia University. A prominent academic and cultural critic, Said was among the founders of the field of post-colonial studies. His 1978 book Orientalism, which critiqued Western cultural representations of the Eastern world, was a foundational text.

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The film also tracks Said’s work as an activist, including his long-time advocacy for a Palestinian state, and his extensive efforts in the media to explain Palestinian history to a Western public.remarkable powers of speech on Palestinian history and struggle for self-determination,” Baird sasid in a statement.

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“This film is both a reminder of Edward Said’s brilliance and an introduction for a new generation who care deeply about the necessity of Palestinian rights. ” Sarah Mowaswes, one of the film’s producers, said, 23 years after Said’s death, the documentary “finally provides a space for Edward to narrate his own story when the Palestinian cause is more present than ever.

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