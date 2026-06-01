Kingsway Opens for Vodou Gathering Ahead of New Orleans International Vodou Day

Historic Kingsway residence, once a studio for music legends, hosted Vodou practitioners from across the diaspora for a pre-symposium gathering, highlighting the spiritual and cultural resilience of Afro-Caribbean traditions in New Orleans.

The historic Kingsway residence in the French Quarter, once a legendary recording studio used by artists like Bob Dylan and U2 under producer Daniel Lanois, recently opened its doors for a gathering of Vodou practitioners ahead of the third annual New Orleans International Vodou Day.

The 1848 home, now owned by hotelier Sean Cummings, resonated with Afro-Caribbean rhythms as priestesses and practitioners from Haiti, Benin, Cuba, Congo, Martinique, Angola, Ghana, and New Orleans came together to greet, eat, drink, and mingle. In an adjacent room, high priestess Mami Moun and Haitian-American singer-songwriter Malou Beauvoir delivered an impromptu performance, their voices blending over drums, evoking the spiritual power of traditional Vodou songs intended to awaken the Lwa spirits.

The event highlighted the distinction between Vodou as a living Afro-Caribbean religious practice and the Westernized caricature of "voodoo," with many working to shed Hollywood-fueled misconceptions. The following day, the International Vodou Day Symposium at Xavier University of Louisiana featured scholars like ethnomusicologist Houngan Collin Edouard, who explored how music serves as a transtemporal link to ancestors and spirits, noting that "the voice travels if the body cannot"-a reference to the resilience of cultural expression during slavery.

Beauvoir, also present, discussed her artistic projects, including an album and children's book aimed at destigmatizing Vodou, and touched on historical cross-pollination, such as Irish Catholics and enslaved Africans sharing voyages. The symposium concluded with a planned Vodou ceremony at Congo Square, a historic site of enslaved African gatherings, though rain moved it indoors to the New Orleans Healing Center, where singing and dancing carried forward the spirit of survival and cultural continuity





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