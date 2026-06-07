Kingston Council Replaced Sexist E-Bike Report Claims About Women 'Looking Nice' With Shopping Comments, Accused of Patronising

Kingston Council issued an apology after an equalities report said e-bikes help women 'stay looking nice' but then replaced it with text about shopping, leading to fresh accusations of trivialising women's roles.

Kingston Council , a Liberal Democrat-run local authority in southwest London, faced significant backlash after publishing an equalities assessment report that contained statements deemed sexist regarding women and e-bikes.

The original report suggested that e-bikes 'make it easier for women to meet their traditional domestic responsibilities, as well as stay looking "nice" on a bike.

' This language sparked outrage among residents, who accused the council of trivialising women's roles and employing outdated stereotypes. The council initially apologized, acknowledging that the report contained an 'outdated and inappropriate description of the benefits of cycling for women' and stating that the comments did not align with its commitments to fairness and inclusivity.

However, the council subsequently updated the report by removing the specific phrase about 'looking nice' and replacing it with a paragraph stating that e-bikes 'may increase active travel amongst women... by for example enabling carrying of goods or shopping and allowing more complex trip chaining that people with carrying responsibilities may face more regularly.

' This revision led to further accusations that the council was still patronising women by implying their primary concern with e-bikes is shopping. Resident Caroline Shah, 64, who had originally complained about the report, criticised the council's response as a 'two-tier approach to equalities' and argued that no women were consulted in the report's production. She emphasised that the council failed to address genuine safety concerns, noting that 'nine in 10 women feel unsafe on the streets after dark.

' Shah described the updated language as still trivialising women's roles, comparing it to a 'Harry Enfield sketch. ' The council defended the original wording as a 'direct quote from a peer reviewed academic paper' used in its research, but the controversy highlighted broader issues about how public bodies discuss gender equality and whether such assessments genuinely incorporate women's voices.

The incident raises questions about the council's approach to inclusive policymaking and its ability to move beyond superficial remarks about women's appearances or domestic duties when evaluating transport initiatives. Critics argue that true progress requires meaningful consultation with women and a focus on substantive issues like safety, accessibility, and equitable infrastructure, rather than stereotypical assumptions.

The council's handling of the situation-from the initial report to the revised version-has been seen as indicative of a deeper failure to understand modern gender equality principles. Many observers note that while the council apologised for the specific wording, the replacement text still frames women's use of e-bikes in terms of traditional responsibilities, failing to recognise women as independent agents who cycle for diverse reasons including recreation, fitness, commuting, and environmental concerns.

The episode underscores the importance of careful language in public documents and the need for robust community engagement when assessing the impact of policies on different demographic groups. For Kingston Council, the controversy serves as a reminder that well-intentioned initiatives can backfire if they rely on clichéd notions rather than evidence-based, inclusive analysis. The council now faces renewed calls to conduct a genuinely participatory review that centres women's lived experiences and addresses barriers such as safety, confidence, and infrastructure design.

Until then, the scrutiny over its handling of this report is likely to continue, reflecting wider societal debates about how to achieve meaningful gender equity in urban planning and beyond





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