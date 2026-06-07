Kingston Council Criticised for Sexist E-bike Report That Trivialised Women's Roles

A London council has been accused of sexism after an equalities assessment claimed e-bikes help women 'stay looking nice' and later replaced it with a focus on shopping. Residents say it trivialises women and ignores safety concerns.

Kingston Council , a Liberal Democrat-run local authority in southwest London, faces intense criticism over a flawed equalities assessment report on e-bikes that has been accused of sexism and trivialising women's roles.

The report originally claimed that e-bikes help women "stay looking nice" and better meet "traditional domestic responsibilities," sparking fury among residents. After a formal complaint from resident Caroline Shah, 64, the council issued an apology acknowledging the language as outdated and inappropriate.

However, instead of a meaningful revision, the council simply replaced the offending passage with a new suggestion that e-bikes primarily help women carry shopping. This replacement has now drawn fresh accusations of patronising women, reducing their identities to shopping chores and ignoring substantive safety concerns. The saga highlights deeper issues about how public bodies engage with gender equality, revealing a superficial approach that fails to consult women or address real barriers like street safety.

The incident began when Kingston Council published an equalities impact assessment intended to evaluate the benefits of e-bikes for the borough. In its original form, the report stated that e-bikes "may increase women's access to cycling and physical activity by making it easier for women to meet their traditional domestic responsibilities, as well as stay looking 'nice' on a bike.

" It also claimed e-bikes are "challenging sexism in cycling" by making retail environments more inclusive and increasing women's confidence. These remarks were met with immediate backlash from residents who called the comments absurd, patronising, and completely out of step with modern values. Caroline Shah, a local resident, described her shock upon reading the report, saying she first laughed at the absurdity but then felt appalled that such a perspective could come from a council in today's society.

She noted the trivialisation of women's safety concerns, pointing out that nine in 10 women feel unsafe on streets after dark, yet the report concluded there was no negative impact from e-bikes on women. Shah emphasised that no women were consulted for the report, which she believes would have yielded very different feedback.

Faced with the complaint, Kingston Council apologised, admitting the report "contained an outdated and inappropriate description of the benefits of cycling for women" and stating that the comments did not align with its commitments to fairness and inclusivity. The council explained that the problematic statement was a direct quote from a peer-reviewed academic paper used in the research.

However, its attempt to fix the issue backfired. The revised report removed the "stay looking nice" line but inserted a new paragraph noting that e-bikes could help women carry goods or shopping and manage trip chaining-tasks framed as "carrying responsibilities" that people may face more regularly. Residents, including Shah, viewed this substitution as equally patronising, suggesting it reduced women's lives to shopping duties and ignored the complexity of gender equality in urban mobility.

Shah compared the council's approach to a "Harry Enfield sketch," saying women simply want to be treated equally and have their real concerns addressed. The episode underscores a failure to engage meaningfully with women's experiences and raises questions about the council's commitment to substantive equality rather than tokenistic gestures. The controversy continues as residents demand a proper rewrite of the assessment with genuine consultation and a focus on issues like safety, infrastructure, and inclusive design





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