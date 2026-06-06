Kingston Council Apologises for Sexist E-Bike Report

Kingston Council has apologised for a sexist report on e-bikes that claimed they could help women 'stay looking nice' and 'perform their traditional domestic responsibilities'. The council has issued a new report with corrected language and the inclusion of the wider population.

A Lib Dem council in Kingston has been forced to apologise after claiming in an equalities report that e-bikes can help women perform their traditional domestic responsibilities and stay looking nice.

The original report sparked backlash after it was published, with furious residents calling out the sexism on Facebook. In response, the council issued an apology, saying the original document had contained an outdated and inappropriate description of the benefits of cycling for women. The council then issued a second version of the report, with corrected language and the inclusion of the wider population.

The new document read: 'E-bikes may increase active travel amongst women as well as the wider population by enabling carrying of goods or shopping and allowing more complex trip chaining that people with caring responsibilities may face more regularly.

' The report also stated that e-bikes are challenging sexism in cycling, making bike retail and repair environments more inclusive for women, challenging sexism in bike design and marketing, and increasing women's sense of confidence and entitlement to occupy the road space. The council issued a statement on its website, explaining how the language had come to be included.

The statement read: 'From our investigations into how this happened we understand this description was a direct quote from a peer reviewed academic paper which was used as part of the research to inform the assessment. While the research quoted highlights how the availability of e-bikes is challenging sexism and making cycling more accessible for some women, we accept that using the quote, especially in isolation and without reference, is likely to cause offence, therefore it should never have been included in the EQIA.

' The council's apology and the new report have been met with criticism from some residents, who argue that the corrected wording still frames women in terms of assumed roles, rather than providing a balanced, evidence-based assessment





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