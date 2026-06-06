Kingston Council Apologises for 'Outdated and Inappropriate' Description of E-Bikes Benefits for Women

Kingston Council has apologised for an equalities report that claimed e-bikes would help women 'stay looking nice'. The council has removed the offending statement and replaced it with a revised version, stating that e-bikes 'may increase active travel amongst women as well as the wider population'.

A Liberal Democrat-run council in Kingston, southwest London, has been accused of having a ' two-tier approach to equalities ' after stating that e-bikes would help women 'stay looking nice'.

The council's equalities impact assessment claimed that e-bikes 'may increase women's access to cycling and physical activity by making it easier for women to meet their traditional domestic responsibilities, as well as stay looking nice on a bike'. The report also stated that e-bikes are 'challenging sexism in cycling in important ways; making bike retail and repair environments more inclusive for women, challenging sexism in bike design and marketing and increasing women's sense of confidence and entitlement to occupy the road space'.

However, a resident claimed that the statement demonstrated a 'two-tier approach to equalities' by 'treating women as second-class citizens'. The council has now apologised, acknowledging that the report 'contained an outdated and inappropriate description of the benefits of cycling for women'. An equalities report published by Kingston Council claimed that e-bikes would help women 'stay looking nice', provoking furious backlash from residents. Residents accused the council of sexism and of having a 'two-tier approach to equalities'.

The council has since removed the offending statement and replaced it with a revised version, stating that e-bikes 'may increase active travel amongst women as well as the wider population by for example enabling carrying of goods or shopping and allowing more complex trip chaining that people with carrying responsibilities may face more regularly'. The council has committed to fairness and equality of opportunity, working with communities and partners to ensure Kingston is a place where everyone feels safe, valued, and heard.

The council has stated that the statement in question was a 'direct quote from a peer-reviewed academic paper which was used as part of the research to inform the assessment'. However, they accept that using the quote, especially in isolation and without reference, is likely to cause offence, therefore it should never have been included in the EQIA.

The council has now apologised for the error and for any offence caused, and has committed to being more mindful of the language used in their reports in the future





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Kingston Council E-Bikes Equalities Report Sexism Two-Tier Approach To Equalities Women's Rights

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