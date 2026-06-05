Kingston Council Apologises for 'Outdated and Inappropriate' Description of E-Bikes' Benefits for Women

Kingston Council has apologised for a statement in an equalities impact assessment that described the benefits of e-bikes for women as 'staying looking nice'. The council stated that the description was outdated and inappropriate and did not align with their commitments to fairness, inclusivity and protecting the rights of all women and girls.

A Liberal Democrat-run council in southwest London has been accused of having a 'two-tier approach to equalities' after stating that e-bikes would help women 'stay looking nice'.

The council, Kingston Council, claimed in an equalities impact assessment that e-bikes 'may increase women's access to cycling and physical activity by making it easier for women to meet their traditional domestic responsibilities, as well as stay looking nice on a bike'. The report also stated that e-bikes 'are also challenging sexism in cycling in important ways; making bike retail and repair environments more inclusive for women, challenging sexism in bike design and marketing and increasing women's sense of confidence and entitlement to occupy the road space'.

However, a resident claimed that the statement demonstrated a 'two-tier approach to equalities' by 'treating women as second-class citizens'. The council has now apologised, acknowledging that the report 'contained an outdated and inappropriate description of the benefits of cycling for women'. The council stated that the description did not align with their commitments to fairness, inclusivity and protecting the rights of all women and girls. They also apologised for any offence caused and committed to fairness and equality of opportunity.

The equalities report now states that e-bikes may increase active travel amongst women as well as the wider population by enabling carrying of goods or shopping and allowing more complex trip chaining. Kingston Council has been forced into an embarrassing U-turn after the backlash from residents, who accused the council of sexism and of having a 'two-tier approach to equalities'.

The council stated that the statement in question was a 'direct quote from a peer reviewed academic paper which was used as part of the research to inform the assessment'. However, they accepted that using the quote, especially in isolation and without reference, is likely to cause offence, therefore it should never have been included in the EQIA.

The council has also stated that they are committed to fairness and equality of opportunity, working with communities and partners to ensure Kingston is a place where they celebrate diversity, tackle inequality and strive to ensure that everyone feels safe, valued, and heard. The council has now removed the offending statement from the equalities report and replaced it with a new statement that is more inclusive and respectful.

The council's apology has been welcomed by residents, who are pleased that the council has taken steps to address their concerns and promote equality and inclusivity. The incident highlights the importance of ensuring that language and descriptions used in official reports and documents are respectful and inclusive of all individuals, regardless of their background or characteristics.

It also highlights the need for councils and other organisations to be mindful of the impact of their words and actions on their communities and to take steps to address any concerns or issues that may arise





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