A 14-year-old student testifies at the Old Bailey about the February terror attack at Kingsbury High School, detailing how he survived a knife assault by a former classmate motivated by extremist ideology.

A 14-year-old student is currently standing trial at the Old Bailey for the attempted murder of classmates during a terror attack at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north west London. The incident, which occurred on February 10 this year, involved a 13-year-old suspect who targeted pupils with a kitchen knife while shouting Islamic phrases. The trial highlights the severe psychological and physical trauma experienced by the victims during the rampage.

Victim Recalls Initial Attack Moment

The court heard testimony from one of the victims, who remains under 18 and cannot be identified, describing the precise moments he realized his life was in imminent danger. The student recounted how the suspect entered the classroom by spraying insecticide in the face of a pupil who opened the door. After locking eyes with the victim, the suspect lunged forward and sprayed him in the face before plunging a knife into his neck.

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The victim described closing his eyes and shielding his head with his hands as the attack unfolded. When he finally looked up seconds later, the classroom was filled with screaming students and blood on the floor. He noted that he was bleeding profusely from his neck, comparing the flow of blood to a hose, while the suspect appeared angry and focused on his target.

Examining Terror Motives and Methods

Prosecutors allege that the suspect, now 14, was motivated by extremist ideology and acted in his school uniform as part of a planned terrorist act. He is accused of wanting to kill non-believers and die as a martyr, with the court hearing evidence that he had expressed sympathy for the Taliban prior to the attack. The prosecution argues this was not a random schoolyard dispute but a coordinated act of terror.

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Alison Morgan KC, representing the prosecution, stated that the suspect filmed the entire incident on his mobile phone. The purpose of the recording was to demonstrate to others that he had committed a terrorist attack in the name of Allah. This digital evidence was presented to jurors to establish the premeditated nature of the violence and the suspect's ideological commitment.

Details of Stabbing and Suspect Behavior

During the attack, the suspect allegedly shouted Allahu Akbar, meaning God is the Greatest, before stabbing the first boy and then attacking a second child at random. The first victim mentioned that the knife went approximately 10cm into his body from behind. He noted that he did not feel the initial stab but realized the severity when he saw the extent of the bleeding on his hands and clothes.

The victim explained that he did not attempt to fight back because the attack happened too quickly. He believed the suspect was aiming for his neck but hit near his spine instead. He remarked that another boy was slashed near the shoulder, only half a centimeter from his spine, which could have resulted in paralysis. The suspect left the scene after the attacks, showing no remorse.

Aftermath and Arrest Proceedings

In the immediate aftermath, a PE teacher arrived to administer first aid and reassure the students. The victim recalled asking the teacher repeatedly if he was going to die. The teacher responded with reassurance, telling him that he was okay and would not die. Despite the life-threatening nature of the wound, the victim survived the initial assault and was later able to provide detailed accounts to police.

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Audio recordings from the suspect's phone captured him stating his desire to kill women and children, as well as his commitment to dying for Allah. He claimed he was no longer a kid but a soldier ready to kill for his cause. Police arrested the suspect hours later at a mosque, where he was found crying. The trial at the Old Bailey continues as jurors weigh the evidence of this alleged terror plot.