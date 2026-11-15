Kings vs. Thunder Injury Report Lists 10 Total Players

The Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder are both banged up for Sunday's matchup.

and among the fanbase. Granted, nobody expected the Kings to be a contender this season, but they need to figure things out. Unfortunately for this Kings team, desperate for a win, they are heading into an unfavorable matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The Thunder are obviously one of the league's top teams, led by two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Kings have not beaten them since December 2023, losing each of their last eight matchups. Kings injury report Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray looks to shoot the ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center.

Also read Injury Report: Nikola Topic Available, Ajay Mitchell Questionable for OKC Thunder

Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Kings have been very banged up this season, as they have yet to see what their lineup can do at full strength, and Sunday's game will be no different. The Kings remain without backup center Maxime Raynaud, while standout forwards Keegan Murray and Precious Achiuwa are both questionable.

Sacramento's full injury report:Maxime Raynaud - OUT Murray is coming off his best game of the season, dropping 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in their loss to the Trail Blazers. Murray had a slow start this season, missing seven of the Kings' first nine games, and is now trying to find his rhythm. As for Achiuwa, he is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game.

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Achiuwa suffered an ankle injury in the Kings' loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, causing him to miss their matchup against Portland, and it continues to bother him ahead of Sunday's game. Before the injury, Achiuwa started nine straight games for the Kings, even starting over Murray for two of them, so it is obvious they like what they see from the 27-year-old forward.

If Murray and Achiuwa can both suit up, the Kings would have a better chance to take down the Thunder for their second win of the season. Oct 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren runs down the court against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Thunder have not had things go their way this season.

While their 8-5 record suggests things are going fine, they are playing without Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace, as their starting lineup has been put in a blender. Oklahoma City's full injury report against the Kings:Thomas Sorber - OUT Jaylin Williams - OUT Even though the Thunder are deep enough to stay competitive with all of these injuries, they have now lost three consecutive games heading into Sunday's matchup.

For a Kings team desperate for the taste of another win, they are catching the Thunder at a good time, but they will still need to be at their best to pull it off. Another interesting storyline to monitor on Sunday is Nique Clifford's return to Sacramento. The KingsThe Kings and Thunder are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday.