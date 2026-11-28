The Kings rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Ducks 5-3, but can the oldest roster in the NHL continue their recent surge and make up for a poor start?

Kings forward Adrian Kempe celebrates after scoring during the second period of a 5-3 win over the Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. The Kings overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat the Ducks 5-3, closing a five-game road trip with four wins for their hottest stretch of the season so far.

The Kings remain near the bottom of the Pacific Division, and have just two wins in 10 home games this season. The winning goal Friday came from Andre Lee two minutes and 16 seconds into the third period to give the Kings four wins on their five-game swing through eastern Canada and Orange County, twice as many as the team has collected at home this season, where its two wins in 10 games are tied for fewest in the NHL.

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On the first, Solberg, playing in his fifth NHL game, took a pass from Mikael Granlund on the edge of the right faceoff circle, skated into the slot, then beat Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper with a left-handed snap shot. Solberg needed just 76 seconds to score again, blasting a wrist shot from just inside the blue line past Kuemper at the near post to become the only player in franchise history to collect his first two career goals in the same game.