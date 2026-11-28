Mats Zuccarello scores twice as the Kings overcome an early two-goal deficit in a 5-3 win. Stian Solberg scores his first two NHL goals for the Ducks, who have lost five of their past six.

The Kings celebrate a goal by Adrian Kempe during the second period of a game against the Ducks on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at the Honda Center.

The Kings won, 5-3. ANAHEIM — The Black Friday matinee at Honda Center saw the Ducks exalt early, but it was the rival Kings rejoicing at the final horn after their 5-3 comeback victory. The ebullience of Stian Solberg’s first two NHL goals faded as the Kings scored three unanswered in the second period before Beckett Sennecke’s power-play marker drew the Ducks even.

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Neither captain Mikael Granlund’s two assists nor a second straight start from Laurent Brossoit, who made just 16 of 20 saves after a shutout on Wednesday, could keep the Ducks from defeat. The Kings got their first multi-goal game from Mats Zuccarello with Kevin Fiala setting up both to match Brian Dumoulin’s assist total. Adrian Kempe broke his slump with a goal before Andre Lee deposited the winner and Trevor Moore tacked on an empty-netter.