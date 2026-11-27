Chooisin' Texas reigns supreme for its seventeenth week at number one. Meanwhile, Justice, Tame Impala, and King Gizzard see major chart gains in Australia.

The Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack has officially driven to the number one position on the national albums chart, securing the top spot in 2026. This victory marks the first time a soundtrack album has claimed the highest position on the national tally this year. The achievement places the video game music project at the very peak of the Australian music landscape, signaling a major shift in listener engagement with interactive media soundtracks.

The focus track Flower In A Hurricane, featuring Justice, Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, has also surged to number five on the national singles chart. The song climbed from number seventeen, representing a massive jump in popularity and stream counts. This rise marks Tame Impala's third top ten entry this year, following previous successes with Dracula and Loser. It also represents a first-ever appearance in the top fifty for both King Gizzard and Justice.

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Ella Langley returns to number one on the singles chart with her track Choosin Texas for its seventeenth non-consecutive cycle at the summit. This latest result ties the project with The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber for the third longest run at the top of the charts. Olivia Dean holds the second position with her track Man I Need, which has spent eighteen weeks at number one. The record for the longest run at number one remains held by Tones And I, whose track Dance Monkey spent a total of twenty-four weeks at the top.

In major sports entertainment news, Miranda Lambert delivered a heated halftime performance at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game. The country superstar took the field during the annual holiday broadcast, captivating the massive audience with her energetic set. This appearance adds to the growing list of musical events tied to the NFL Thanksgiving tradition, which often sees high-profile artists performing for national audiences.

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U2 Wind Back the Years With Classics, a tribute album featuring Dolly Parton, opened its account at number twelve on the album chart. This project serves as a fundraising collection from War Child Australia, the domestic arm of the international War Child organization. The initiative aims to support children affected by conflict and crisis, marking the first ever benefit album for the Australian chapter of the charity. One hundred percent of proceeds will support children living through conflict.

The album features performances by prominent Australian artists including Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, Ruel, Sarah Blasko, The Temper Trap, King Gizz, and Grace Cummings. It also includes a new Paul Mac remix of Youth Group cover of Alphaville Forever Young. The diverse lineup reflects a broad coalition of talent supporting the charitable cause, bringing together indie, pop, and rock stars for a unified purpose.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping soundtrack has returned to the top forty, landing at number forty on the chart. The album is distributed through Orchard and continues to benefit from the enduring popularity of the film franchise. Its return indicates sustained interest in the property musical offerings, adding to the overall health of the soundtrack sector.

This re-entry comes after previous weeks of activity, suggesting renewed promotional efforts or streaming spikes. The presence of multiple entries in the top forty highlights the competitive nature of the current chart landscape. Soundtrack albums often see cyclical rises tied to media releases or anniversaries, and this project is no exception to that trend.