Kings Loss to Thunder Highlights Exactly What Is Derailing Sacramento's Season

The Sacramento Kings drop to 1-12 on the season, falling big once again, this time to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. looks on while guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Add another blowout loss to the tally for the Sacramento Kings. The Kings fell big once again, this time to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 125-103. It was more of the same from Sacramento, as they drop to a disappointing 1-12 on the season. The hardest part about the year so far is how many of the Kings' games have ended in a blowout.

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Tonight was already the ninth game this season that the Kings have lost by double digits. As a reminder, they've only played 13 games... It's a nightly question of 'how long will the Kings last before their opponent pulls away?

' And tonight, the Kings used a second-quarter run to briefly take the lead, but the Thunder quickly regained it and never looked back heading into halftime. Tonight's game is the 6th out of 13 games this season that the Kings have trailed by 19 or more points. There are some positive takeaways, as always, with Darius Acuff Jr. leading the way with 26 points and 6 assists on 10-of-25 from the field and 3-of-10 from three.

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But the main thing that stood out to me wasn't necessarily on the Kings side, it was on the Thunder's side.to the Thunder a week ago today. And it hasn't taken him long to get comfortable in Oklahoma's system. He finished with 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal on 3-of-4 from the field. It's the exact type of stat line he put up for the Kings last season, time and time again.

Clifford has shown in the past that he can do a little bit of everything, and tonight was a reminder of that diverse skill set, just this timeWhat really stood out was just how comfortable and confident Clifford looked. He was aggressive, got to the line, and played solid defense, just like everyone predicted he would immediately upon entering Oklahoma City's system.

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis looks to pass the ball while guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Getting back to the Kings, it was a stark comparison and showed how uncomfortable the Kings look.

They have some nice stretches on offense or defense at times, but there is absolutely no flow to Sacramento's game. Acuff or LaVine will go on heaters where they shoot the Kings into the game, but for the most part, that's the only way the Kings can go on a run. Rotations are still all over the place, and it's clear that roles aren't established on this team.

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Roles were a huge storyline coming into the year, and the constant shift in rotations is only hurting the Kings and making life harder for a team that doesn't need any help being bad. It's no wonder the Kings are getting blown out every night. Will Zimmerle is the deputy editor of Sacramento Kings On SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.