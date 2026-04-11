Kings Host Sharks for Pacific Division Rematch as Kuemper Returns and Connors Makes Debut

The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks for a critical Pacific Division rematch as part of thIer seven-game homestand. with goalie Darcy Kueming starting and rookie Kenny Connors making his debut, the Kings aim to convert recent robust performances into a victory and close their homestand at 2-1.

The Los Angeles Kings return to the ice tonight at Crypto.com Arena to host the San Jose Sharks in a highly anticipated Pacific Division rematch that serves as a defining moment for the team's current season trajectory. This contest is the pivotal third game of a seven-game homestand that has seen Los Angeles split their first two outings with a record of one win and one loss. The Kings opened the stretch with a dramatic six-to-five overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators before suffering a narrow three-to-two defeat against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

The Sharks enter this matchup with an identical four wins, five losses, and one overtime loss in their last ten games, highlighting the intense parity between the two franchises. For San Jose, this evening serves as the first leg of a three-game road trip that will continue with upcoming visits to Minnesota and Dallas. The Sharks are looking to build upon their earlier success against Los Angeles, where forward Igor Chernyshov led the offense with three points, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

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Former King Tyler Toffoli also contributed significantly to the Sharks' victory in that initial October meeting, adding to the momentum San Jose hopes to carry into this rematch. The Sharks' coaching staff and management are eager to capitalize on that earlier win, knowing fully well that Los Angeles is highly motivated to settle the score and prove their growth over the past month. This game is being billed as a crucial measuring stick to determine how much the Kings have improved since that first encounter.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is expected to start between the pipes for Los Angeles, marking his second appearance of the homestand and his first start since the loss to Buffalo. Kuemper holds a highly favorable historical record against San Jose, boasting a ten wins, five losses, five overtime losses record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average. His performance tonight will be critical as the Kings look to translate strong practice performances into tangible results on the ice.

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On the forward line, Adrian Kempe returns to the active roster after missing the previous game against Buffalo, bringing immediate offensive firepower to the top six. Kempe recorded a goal and an assist in the October matchup against the Sharks, and his healthy return provides a significant boost to the Kings' scoring depth. Quinton Byfield also remains a key contributor, having tallied multiple points in both games of the current homestand and recording a goal and an assist in the previous meeting with San Jose.

Defenseman Brandt Clarke is confirmed to play despite recent injury scares that have raised concerns about his availability. Clarke endured an upper-body injury that sidelined him temporarily during the Ottawa game and later left Monday's practice early after taking an accidental stick to the face. Although the injury was frightening in the moment, Clarke confirmed he is fully healthy and ready to play. His presence on the blue line is considered essential, as the Kings often struggled defensively when he was absent in previous outings.

Clarke noted that he took an accidental stick to his eye in Monday's practice and couldn't open it for about half an hour, but he feels 100 percent now. He emphasized that he is not banged up and is just looking forward to the game, noting that his face has taken some scratches recently. The defense will rely heavily on his stability, especially after seeing things go downhill once he exited the game against Ottawa.

Additionally, the Kings will welcome rookie Kenny Connors into the lineup for his regular season debut after his recall from the Ontario Reign. Connors is projected to skate on a line with veterans Joel Armia and Erik Haula, a configuration that coaches believe will leverage Connors' two-way intelligence and the offensive chemistry among the three players. Both Armia and Haula have expressed excitement about playing with Connors, praising his hockey IQ and skating ability.

Kenny Connors stated that having veterans with good hockey brains makes it easier for him to focus on his own game. Armia pointed out Connors' really good hockey IQ and good skating ability, which Head Coach Peter Laviolette also praised. The line features two natural centers, with Haula skating on the wing, allowing Connors to fit into his natural spot as a two-way third-line center.

Beyond the key returning stars, several roster moves and scratch decisions define the current team dynamic. Projected healthy scratches for tonight include forward Samuel Helenius and defenseman Cody Ceci. Meanwhile, veterans Kevin Fiala, Mats Zuccarello, and Alex Turcotte attended practice and the morning skate but remain out with injuries and would need to be activated to play. Trevor Moore continues his offensive resurgence, having snapped a ten-game scoreless streak against Ottawa and adding a primary assist against Buffalo.

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Moore now sits at five points for the season, tying for fourth among all Kings forwards. His consistency adds depth to a forward group that's looking to translate practice performance into consistent results on the ice. The Kings rank 29th in the NHL in winning percentage, making every point crucial as they aim to shift their momentum back in their favor.

In a special nod to the local community, the Kings will unveil their Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time this season. The purple uniform design, inspired by the fabric and culture of Los Angeles, will be worn for all seven home games of the homestand, which runs until November 14. The atmosphere at Crypto.com Arena is expected to be electric, providing a home-ice advantage that the Kings hope to leverage.

Head Coach Peter Laviolette acknowledged the team's strong performance in the initial matchup against the Sharks but emphasized that the outcome was unacceptable. He stated that while they played a solid game, they are in the business of winning, and the result was not good enough. Laviolette expressed confidence that the team can say they played well in a few more games, but they need to convert that performance into wins.

Defenseman Brandt Clarke echoed the sentiment, calling the upcoming game a good measuring stick for how much the team has grown. He noted that they have had a lot of practices recently and have been able to build on a lot of things. Clarke also mentioned the team's excitement to play a team they are not too big of a fan of, indicating the heightened competitive nature of this rivalry.

Ticket sales for individual games across the homestand are underway, with fans encouraged to support the team as they aim to get back on track. The game is scheduled to tip off just after 7 p.m., offering a prime-time opportunity for local television audiences to witness the latest chapter in the rivalry between these two Pacific Division competitors. The Kings need to win divisional games specifically, and the San Jose game feels a little bit more heightened compared to the other games on this homestand.