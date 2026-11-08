Kings Injury Report: Keegan Murray Status Update vs. Heat

The Sacramento Kings could get Keegan Murray back against the Miami Heat.

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray looks on against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connectlast week, the Sacramento Kings have fallen back on the loser train by dropping their last two games. On Sunday, though, they are heading into a winnable matchup against the Miami Heat.through nine games, the Heat have been surprisingly bad to start the season as well.

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They are just 3-6 this season, despite bringing in two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo over the summer, and are still trying to figure out how to get the most out of their talented roster. It will still be hard for the Kings to slow down Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and the Heat's core, but they should be optimistic about their chances, especially with their health trending in the right direction.

Oct 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Kings caught the injury bug before their 2026-27 season started, but things are slowly getting better for them.

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Backup center Dylan Cardwell made his season debut last Wednesday, and now they might get starting forward Keegan Murray back in the lineup after missing the last seven games. Sacramento's full injury report:Maxime Raynaud - OUT is in a vital season for the Kings with his five-year, $140 million contract kicking in. There are no more excuses for the former fourth-overall pick, but health has stood in his way recently.

Murray has missed 66 of Sacramento's 91 games since the start of the 2025-26 season, and this is starting to become a major concern for the standout forward. Murray is a vital piece to the Kings' operation, largely because of his defense and three-point shooting, and this team needs him on the floor and playing at his best if they want to be a serious threat.

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell drives against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Kings need to catch a break, but the Heat are not budging. Miami has no injuries to report for Sunday's game, putting the Kings at an obvious disadvantage, especially if Murray is not good to go.

While far from the headline of the game, we will see former Kings guard Davion Mitchell make his return to Sacramento. The Kings drafted Mitchell ninth overall in 2021, but gave up on the young point guard way too early. Now, he is thriving in Miami, averaging 16.1 points and 8.2 assists per game this season, and he will likely tear up his former team on Sunday night.

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This will be Mitchell's third game back in Sacramento since getting traded in the 2024 offseason, and fans will certainly be talking about the Kings' poor roster management if he has a good game. Still, this Heat team is not as good as many people expected, and the Kings will have a chance to pick up their first home win of the season and finally light the beam.