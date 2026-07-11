Kings Host Penguins in Hockey Fights Cancer Matchup Amidst Contrasting Season Trajectories

The Los Angeles Kings host the Pittsburgh Penguins in a critical NHL matchup, featuring stanDout performances from Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe against a struggling Penguins squad.

Crew Standings and Recent Form

Key Player Performances and Tactical Shifts

The Los Angeles Kings are preparing to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena, aiming to maintain momentum after a successful start to their current homestand. The Kings enter the contest with a record of five wins, seven losses and two overtime losses, having improved to five and three in their last eight games after enduring a six-game losing streak to begin the season. Their most recent victory was a dominant seven to two win over the San Jose Sharks,a performance that showcased significant offensive firepower. In contrast, the Pittsburgh Penguins arrive on a somber note, currently on a four-game losing streak and sitting near the bottom of the league standings with five wins, nine losses, and two overtiMe losses. Only the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks have fewer points than Pittsburgh at this stage of the season, highlighting the struggles of the visiting squad.

A major focal point for the Kings is the exceptional play of Artemi Panarin, who has been instrumental in the team recent offensive surge. Panarin recorded a four-point game in the victory over San Jose, assisting on four of the seven goals scored, which marked his first multi-four point display since November of the previous year. His chemistry with Adrian Kempe continues to be lethal, as Kempe has scored nine goals in his last eight games against Pittsburgh and scored his first hat trick of the season in the last outing. The Kings special teams unit has also found renewed life, with the power play converting at a twenty-two point four percent rate recently, climbing into the top half of the NHL,while the penalty kill remains a concern, ranking last in the league.

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Roster Moves and Injuries

Lineup adjustments are expected for both clubs as they navigate injury challenges and roster rotations. The Kings are anticipated to activate forward Alex Turcotte from injured reserve, ending an eleven-game absence that began on October sixth. Turcotte is expected to join the third line alongside Scott Laughton and Andre Lee, providing a mix of energy and versatility. additionally, defenseman Cody Ceci and forwards Samuel Helenius and Martin Chromiak are projected as healthy scratches. Meanwhile, the Penguins have moved Evgeni Malkin to the first line with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell, with Malkin leading the team in goals with six this season. Erik Karlsson continues to lead Pittsburgh in scoring among defensemen, though the team has seen defensive struggles, including the absence of defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who remains sidelined with his eleventh straight game missed.

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Community Events and Future Outlook

Beyond the competitive aspects of the game, the matchup carries additional significance as it is designated as the annual Hockey Fights Cancer event. this promotion encourages fans and players to reflect on personal connections to the disease, with Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper wearing a specially designed mask that will be auctioned off to support the Kings Care Foundation. Looking ahead, the Penguins face a grueling schedule with a game in Anaheim the following day before returning to face San Jose, while the Kings will benefit from a slightly more relaxed schedule with three consecutive home games beginning next week. The outcome of this contest will be crucial for both teams, with Los Angeles seeking to establish consistency at home and Pittsburgh looking to snap their losing streak and reignite their season.